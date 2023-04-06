Home Health Travaglio to La7: “Renzi director of the Reformist? Only we consider these things normal, a scandal would have broken out in France”
Travaglio to La7: “Renzi director of the Reformist? Only we consider these things normal, a scandal would have broken out in France”

“From the news we learned that a senator of the Republic became editorial director of a newspaper. And he’s not even the first. By now the conflict of interest it has become ‘atmosphere’, as he said Daniel Luttazzi in one of his shows. So to Tagada (A7) the director of Daily factMarco Travagliocomments on the appointment of Matthew Renzi as editor of the newspaper The Reformist.

And, solicited by the presenter Tiziana Panella, he offers his ‘best wishes’: “I wish him to sell many copies and not to take any lawsuits. He certainly won’t take Renzi’s, because I doubt he will attack himself. He won’t even take those of his publisher Alfredo Romeo, co-defendant of his father and Italo Bocchinoanother editor of a newspaper, for trafficking of illicit influences in the Consip process“.

Travaglio ironically adds: “I congratulate Renzi because, since he left politics after the constitutional referendum of 2016as he had promised, he got himself elected to Parliament and then he started doing everything incompatible activities with those of a parliamentarian, such as the coin-operated lecturer for the Bin Salman FoundationThat of the Saudi Renaissance. Naturally – she explains – they are incompatible activities as far as I see politics. Let’s try to imagine that in France a third-tier politician like Renzi becomes editor of a newspaper and takes money from Saudi Arabia’s vicious regime. A scandal would ensue. Only we consider these things normal.”

The director of the Fatto concludes: “I therefore congratulate Renzi because he managed to collect another incompatibility, as far as I see journalism and as I see politics, which in my opinion is a noble thing in the service of the citizens and not of Romeo or Bin Salman“.

