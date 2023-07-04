Travel by boat or ship and seasickness: how to counteract the symptoms in a natural way

Traveling by boat or ship can be an exciting and relaxing experience, but for some people it can turn into a real nightmare due to seasickness. The solutions.

Seasickness is a physical condition that affects many people during open sea crossings, and is caused by an imbalance between the visual and vestibular systems, responsible for the sense of balance. Fortunately, there are several natural remedies that can help counteract the symptoms of seasickness and allow you to enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Seasickness can be caused by several factors. One of the main ones is the wave motion of the boat or ship, which can create one fluid imbalance in the inner ear.

This condition can generate an unpleasant feeling. Also, the seasickness it can also be affected by a person’s stress, anxiety, or emotional state. Don’t give up on a boat trip with friends or a cruise, there are several solutions for seasickness, here are the ones.

Seasickness symptoms can vary from person to person, but the most common are nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, pale skin, vomiting and headache. These symptoms can make the journey very uncomfortable and limit your activities during the crossing.

Seasickness or motion sickness, how to prevent it – Tantasalute.it

In addition to pharmaceutical solutions and ai anti-nausea bracelets, there are also some natural remedies that can help counteract the imbalance of fluids in the ear. Here are some tips:

Prefer light foods: avoid large meals before and during the boat trip, opting instead for light and easy to digest foods such as fruit, vegetables and crackers. Avoid foods that are greasy, spicy, or can cause stomach acid.Keep yourself hydrated: Drink plenty of water during the trip to avoid dehydration, which can worsen the symptoms of seasickness.Avoid alcohol and caffeine: These substances can increase the feeling of nausea and aggravate the symptoms of motion sickness, so it is advisable to avoid them while travelling.Take deep breaths: when the symptoms of seasickness make themselves felt, focus on your breathing and try to take deep and regular breaths. This can help calm the nervous system and reduce the feeling of nausea.Choose the right location: While traveling, try to find a position that makes you feel more comfortable. For example, you can try to stay outside to get some fresh air or try to sit at a low point on the boat, where the movement is less intense.How to fight seasickness (tantasalute.it)Watch the horizon: Focusing on the horizon can help stabilize the visual system and reduce nausea.Distriati: Engaging in activities that can take your mind off the symptoms of seasickness, such as listening to music, reading a book, or watching a movie.Mindfulness or relaxation techniques: Practices such as mindfulness, meditation or relaxation techniques can help you reduce the anxiety and stress related to seasickness, creating a sense of calm and well-being.Natural remedies such as ginger or mint: Some people find relief using ginger or mint-based products, such as teas, capsules, or candies. These natural ingredients are known for their digestive properties and can help soothe nausea.Train gradually: If you know you are prone to motion sickness, you can gradually train yourself to tolerate the motion of the boat or ship. Start with short trips and gradually increase the duration of your crossings. Your body may adapt and reduce symptoms over time.