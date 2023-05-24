Travel expenses: Tax offices are increasingly demanding proof of working days

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – In their tax return, employees must state exactly how many days they worked for the employer and how often from home. Because this results in the amount of the deductible travel expenses. And the tax office is now checking carefully whether all the information is correct. The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) shows what is important.

This is how the travel expenses to work are calculated

Employed people are allowed to deduct the cost of their commute to work (tax German: first place of work) as income-related expenses from their taxes. For each kilometer of one-way journey, employees receive 30 cents or 38 cents (from the 21st kilometer) as a distance allowance from the state. Not much at first glance, but even if you drive 20 kilometers to work every day, you can deduct more than 1,230 euros in income-related expenses just for the cost of the journey. This is interesting because this amount – i.e. 1,230 euros – is the so-called employee lump sum: It is offset against all employees who submit a tax return, even if no travel or income-related expenses are stated.

Employees can calculate the travel expenses to which they are entitled as follows: The number of working days multiplied by the number of kilometers and 0.30 cents or 0.38 cents – the result is the personal commuter allowance.

Important: Since 2022, employees can count on 38 cents from the 21st kilometer. However, this only applies to the 2022 tax return.

This is how you calculate your working days

The year has 365 days. This includes about 104 Saturdays and Sundays. Depending on the federal state, there are also between nine and 13 public holidays per year. In addition, every employee and every employee who works a five-day week is entitled to at least 20 days of vacation. Most have more, some even up to 35 vacation days.

Sick days, company outings, absences for further training or business trips must also be deducted – this then results in the actual number of working days.

Important: Anyone who worked from home in 2022 and wants to use the new home office flat rate must also deduct these days from their working days in the office. The tax office will recognize a maximum of 120 home office days for 2022, from 2023 it will be up to 210 days.

That’s why the tax office is now looking more closely

In principle, employees are required to state the exact number of days on which they actually traveled to work in their tax return – to be precise, in Appendix N for income-related expenses. Because the commuter allowance is only granted for these days.

At the same time, until recently, it was common practice for the tax authorities to recognize between 220 and 230 trips a year for a five-day week.

However, this has changed due to the corona pandemic: Since then, countless employees have been working at least partly in the home office and no longer drive to the office or to the company every day. And if you don’t drive to the office, you can’t state any travel expenses for these days.

The tax offices are now paying more and more attention to this and are demanding an employer’s certificate of the number of days actually worked. The rule that 220 or 230 trips per year are accepted no longer applies without further ado since 2020.

This is how the tax office checks the specified working days

The tax officials take a close look: For example, has the employee entered a lot of training costs in his tax return? Or a bunch of medical bills? Does that match the number of days he worked that he reported? If not, the tax office can ask the employee to provide evidence of the number of working days. For example, in a letter from your employer. In the worst case – if too many working days are repeatedly stated in the tax return – there is a risk of criminal proceedings.

This happens when you give too few working days

For example, if an employee enters fewer journeys to work in her tax return than she actually made, she will receive less tax reimbursement than she is entitled to. The tax officials will not draw your attention to this and will therefore not ensure a higher tax refund.

This allows you to calculate the exact number of your own working days

If you are not sure how many weekends and public holidays there are in your own federal state and how many working days there were in a year, you can use our working day calculator 2023: calculate working days.

