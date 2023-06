On vacation and on the way there, some typical illnesses can lurk. Physician Christoph Specht explains in the video how we can prevent motion sickness, for example, and what to do in the event of sunstroke.

On vacation and on the way there, some typical illnesses can lurk. Physician Christoph Specht explains in the video how we can prevent motion sickness, for example, and what to do in the event of sunstroke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook