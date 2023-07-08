Travel sickness: Why children often get sick in the car | > – Guide

Status: 06/28/2023 3:34 p.m

Going on holiday is often exhausting and uncomfortable for many children, but also for many adults, because they suffer from travel sickness. What measures can help against this?

Nausea, but also symptoms such as dizziness, headaches or sweating: Some people get sick if they are on the road in the car, bus or plane for a long time. They suffer from what is known as motion sickness.

Motion sickness: Brain receives conflicting information

Motion sickness can occur when our brain receives conflicting information – for example, when our vestibular system in the inner ear perceives different movements than what our eyes see. The eyes report something stationary, immobile, such as the interior of a car or airplane. The vestibular organ in the inner ear sends completely different information: It perceives fluctuations and vibrations, i.e. movement. The body cannot cope with this and sometimes reacts quite violently.

Children are particularly prone to travel sickness

Children’s brains are often unable to correctly classify the sensory impressions in the car.

It’s not uncommon for children to get sick in the car or bus. Young people between the ages of two and twelve in particular often suffer from motion sickness because their brains are not yet able to properly process the various sensory impressions. Many then have to vomit. This effect usually wears off over time, but in some people it persists into adulthood.

Choosing the right place is what counts

There are various measures to prevent nausea. dr Johannes Wimmer recommends trying it without medication first. If you get sick quickly, you should sit in the front of the car or bus. Tip: It is best to look outside as much as possible and concentrate on a stationary point on the horizon. Adults should drive themselves, then they are much less exposed to the confusing sensory impressions. Fresh air without unpleasant odors contributes to well-being.

The best seats in the plane are in the aisle at wing level, because there is the least shaking. On a ship, it is best for travelers to stay in the middle, because the swell is the lowest there. At sea it can also be very good to go on deck, look at the horizon and enjoy the fresh air.

Reading does not cure motion sickness

Distracting yourself is also helpful, but reading or using electronic devices is not a good idea. This only confuses the brain more. Games such as “I see something you don’t see” or guessing license plate numbers have proven useful. “Music to sing along to or a radio play are also wonderful things to help children with motion sickness,” says Dr. whimper.

Ginger and acupressure for motion sickness

Ginger is a home remedy for travel sickness. Just chew small pieces.

Chewing gum, fruit, or vegetables can reduce symptoms. Acupressure can also help. The point to work on in this case is on the forearm, about three finger widths above the wrist crease between the ulna and the radius. There you can press with your thumb. Alternatively, there are special bracelets with a plastic hemisphere that exerts pressure at this point.

Travel tablets, suppositories, chewing gum and plasters containing so-called antihistamines are also available in pharmacies. They relieve nausea, but can cause side effects such as dizziness, dry mouth and increased heart rate. Parents should consult the pediatrician before using such drugs. If you prefer herbal active ingredients to combat nausea, you can try ginger.

