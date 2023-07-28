Travel to Ecuador: which vaccines?

“I am planning a trip to Ecuador. In which provinces are yellow fever and typhoid vaccines required?”

Typhoid fever is a widespread infectious disease in many areas of the world, especially where hygienic conditions and access to clean water are sub-optimal. The infection is mostly spread by sick people or asymptomatic carriers, and transmitted mainly by contaminated food and water. The disease manifests itself with fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, and untreated cases can experience even very serious complications, such as intestinal perforations and peritonitis. The typhoid vaccine is recommended for anyone traveling to Ecuador, regardless of province. Particular attention should be paid to those who return to visit their family of origin and those who plan to stay in rural areas, where the risk of consuming food or water contaminated by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi it’s taller. Vaccinal protection against typhoid fever, always combined with compliance with correct hygiene standards, is important as this infection is potentially serious and, if not treated in a timely manner, can reach a mortality rate of approximately 10%. The duration of the typhoid vaccination varies depending on the vaccine used and is usually 1-3 years.

Yellow fever is a mosquito-borne viral infectious disease found in South America and sub-Saharan Africa. It can manifest as haemorrhagic fever, with a mortality rate of 30-60%. There is no specific therapy, so the cure is based on supportive therapies. Prevention by vaccination is essential and it is registered mail, over 9 months of age, for those going to areas below 2,300 meters of altitude, in the eastern part of the Andes chain, and in the provinces of Morona-Santiago, Napo, Orellana, Pastaza, Sucumbíos, Tungurahua and Zamora – Chinchipe. The yellow fever vaccination is administered in authorized centres, with the issue of certification of international value, and confers permanent protection after a single dose.

* Diana Canetti is an infectious disease specialist at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan

