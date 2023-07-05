Traveler’s diarrhea, what it is and how it passes

Traveler’s diarrhea is a typical consequence of intestinal imbalance that can experience those who travel. But how does it go?

When travelling, what one would like to do is just relax and enjoy the fun of the chosen destination. Sometimes, however, the holiday is ruined by something really annoying: traveler’s diarrhea.

But what is this strange “disease”? And why is it striking during a trip? It is nothing more than a consequence of an imbalance of the intestine, which is triggered in the form of frequent discharges of diarrhea that cause discomfort and pain.

The causes of traveler’s diarrhea

Traveller’s diarrhea can strike for a variety of reasons when traveling. It is not difficult to recognize that you are suffering from it because unfortunately the symptoms are clear, evident and even annoying. These appear after 2-3 days and can last up to 5 days.

In particular, in addition to a certain urgency in having to evacuate liquid and poorly formed stools, abdominal pain and cramps can also be experienced. Traveller’s diarrhea is often accompanied by fever and dizziness. Needless to say with all these disturbances the trip is ruined!

What to do to remedy traveler’s diarrhea (tantasalute.it)

There are 4 main triggers of this disorder:

Changes in diet, very frequent when travellingContact with viruses (especially rotavirus and norovirus), pathogenic bacteria and parasites, which can spread through unfamiliar food, water and surfacesTaking certain medicines that destroy the good bacteria in the intestine, causing diarrhea such as side effectStress and travel anxiety

To remedy this unfortunate situation, a simpler power supply must be restored. Therefore, you must temporarily avoid spicy, fried, exotic, particular and new foods that you may have ingested during the trip and choose simpler courses and astringent foods such as bananas, rice seasoned with a little extra virgin olive oil, apples, toasted bread and lactose-free cheeses.

At the bar, do not order frozen cocktails or cold water but choose drinks at room temperature. And, still on the subject of water, don’t forget to drink plenty of it to stay hydrated after losing so much fluid and mineral salts with frequent bowel movements. Juices, soups or sports drinks are also recommended.

How to prevent traveler’s diarrhea

In addition to the remedies, it is possible to prevent traveler’s diarrhea by paying attention to a few simple precautions:

Maintain good hygiene when travelling, washing your hands often, but also any fruit and vegetables you buy Avoid foods that unbalance the intestines such as fried, spicy and raw foods, and carbonated drinks and coffee Do not drink water if you don’t know where they come from; especially if you’re traveling to exotic destinations, use the one in a sealed bottle even just to brush your teeth or any dishesAsk your doctor for advice if you need to take certain medications during your vacationCarve out some time to do some physical activity, such as a simple walk around your accommodation

Last but not least, try to avoid stress (you’re on vacation, after all! Just think about having fun). However, if the symptoms of traveler’s diarrhea become too painful, last for several days or you experience very high fever, blood in the stool or signs of dehydration, contact your doctor immediately or go to the nearest hospital.

