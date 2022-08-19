The advice of Dr. Diana Canetti, infectious disease doctor of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Turro Hospital in Milan

Maria Elena Perrero

Malaria, traveler’s diarrhea, yellow fever, hepatitis: the diseases that can be contracted while traveling to distant countries are different, more or less serious and more or less preventable. Awareness is key to reducing risks. “Some of these are transversal, they interest the majority of travelers: like the risk of running into traveler’s diarrhea and more generally in gastrointestinal disorders, one of the most frequent nuisances in medium and long-haul travel ”, underlines a Official Active the Dr. Diana Canetti, infectious disease doctor of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Turro Hospital in Milan.

Traveling diseases: how to prevent them — The prevention of tropical diseases and more generally the diseases that affect travelers pass by general prevention. “Before leaving, it is good to prepare for a change in diet and climate – explains Dr. Canetti -. It may therefore be useful to do a cycle of probiotics e probiotics ten to fifteen days before leaving, to prepare the microbiome and the intestine. But we must also be ready for the unexpected: for this, in addition to any vaccinationsit is good to bring some with you medications”, Remembers Dr. Canetti.

Medicines to take on the go — From anti-inflammatories to disinfectants, let's see what they are medicines to pack. "Definitely a anti-diarrheal drug and supplements of mineral salts (mainly magnesium, potassium and sodium) for a possible one traveler's diarrhea with possible dehydration, but also due to greater sweating in particularly hot or humid countries – explains Dr. Canetti -. A antipyretic for fever (such as acetaminophen), a anti-inflammatory for sore throat or headache (such as acetylsalicylic acid), dei probiotics o lactic ferments that do not need to be kept in the refrigerator; a antibiotic if you are subject to urinary tract infections, cystitis, bronchitis, pharyngitis. In this case, however, only if you are used to taking it: no to self-medication, especially with antibiotics. Then remember to always bring a disinfectanteven in wipes, gods medications or healing ointmentsan antihistamine ointment in case of itchy or swollen insect bites, a highly effective anti-mosquito product, products for Sun protection, a thermometer, products to treat small wounds, anti-sunburn remedies, possibly a pain-relieving ointment. Before thinking about particular tropical diseases it is good to keep in mind that there are risks of infections related to small wounds that you can get by traveling ".

The vaccines to do before leaving — If you are leaving for a distant destination, perhaps embarking on a journey lacking many comforts, it may be appropriate to contact a Travel Medicine center in advance to find out if you have to undergo some specific vaccinations. “The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest for most destinations to undergo the recall of tetanus-diphtheria vaccine and to vaccination against hepatitis A and against the typhoid fever – underlines the infectious disease specialist -. Against the malaria there is no vaccination, but only prophylaxis based on the type of trip, the type of risk and the characteristics of the traveler, his health and his aptitude for prevention. It is therefore possible to decide whether to take only measures to prevent mosquito bites, with repellents and habits to be put in place during the trip, or if it is appropriate to resort to hiring a drug to limit the risk of disease. Usually when these prophylactic drugs are prescribed it is because the risk of side effects is lower than the risk of contracting a potentially serious infection ”. As for the vaccination against yellow fever, underlines the infectious disease specialist, “there are centers authorized for administration. Vaccination against this disease, widespread in some limited areas of Africa and South America, is required for entry into some countries “.

Traveling diseases: how to prevent them — As far as prevention behaviors are concerned, these are common sense rules. "If you are in a country with malarial risk o where other diseases transmitted by insects are widespread, it is good to wear clothes that also cover the legs and arms, and not bright colors, especially during the most at risk times (which are sunrise and sunset for mosquitoes that transmit malaria). It is also better to avoid intense fragrances that attract insects and use repellent products on the skin or fabrics ". As for eating behaviors, it is good to always consume sealed water, avoid ice and choose cooked food or, in the case of fruit and vegetables, only peeled and washed. "And remember to evaluate where the food comes from". Finally, pay attention to all possible symptoms: "In the case of malaria, for example, early diagnosis is crucial. The main symptoms are high fever with chills, very severe headache, possible gastrointestinal disturbances. It is said that those in a country at risk of malaria and with a high fever have malaria until proven otherwise. And this up to a few weeks after returning ", remembers Dr. Canetti.