With my partner we would like to go to Tanzania before tackling the path of ART (medically assisted procreation). The center that follows me is recommended to make sure that the vaccines I will have to do do not contain active viruses. For this reason I would like to have some more information about the vaccines which, based on what I have read, appear to be mandatory: the anti-hepatitis A, the anti-typhoid, the anti-diphtotetanopertossepolio and the yellow fever vaccine .

Specifying that the list of recommended or mandatory vaccines may vary according to the epidemiological situation of the area to be reached, the vaccines for hepatitis A and for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and poliomyelitis in use do not contain live and attenuated microorganisms. In detail, the hepatitis A vaccine contains inactivated viruses, the diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis-poliomyelitis vaccine (dTpa-IPV, reduced antihygienic content vaccine for adults) contains diphtheria and tetanus toxoid (i.e. an inactivated form of tetanus toxin and of the diphtheria, nda), unsanitary components of Bordetella pertussis and inactivated polio viruses. Two types of vaccines are available for typhoid, a live-attenuated oral vaccine and a polysaccharide vaccine (with no live, attenuated components). Finally, the yellow fever vaccine contains live, attenuated viruses.

