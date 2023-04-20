Home » Traveling together: why vacation is a stress test for love
Health

Traveling together: why vacation is a stress test for love

by admin
Traveling together: why vacation is a stress test for love

VA few days ago I was sitting in a bar with friends. We drank white wine and beer, and at some point we ended up on the subject of vacation. A friend said he was flying to Lisbon for the weekend with his brother. It’s getting relaxed, he said, because the two have been taking a little trip together at least once a year since they left home. Another friend just sighed and didn’t want to think about vacation. He recently broke up with his girlfriend. They were together for four years, actually everything seemed okay. They had been living together for a year and everyone was sure they would soon be announcing their engagement. Until it came to this one journey.

Australia and New Zealand, three weeks, in spring. A lifelong dream, actually.

See also  Why we find it difficult to say no to chocolate, chips and fries

You may also like

by the USA crusade against Russia

The Mignano dam becomes a “gym” for rescue...

“Tepotinib is an option for patients with advanced...

“We work to offer solutions for unmet patient...

Lung cancer, dies at 56 after going to...

death by elderly foreigner in Thailand

Diabetes, help comes from intermittent fasting: expert advice

Women’s health, the Regatta in Pink promotes prevention...

Scientific societies, ‘the masks recommended for the fragile’...

Juve, Coni ruling on capital gains: the 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy