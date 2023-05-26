Traveling with children: tips for choosing the right destination

Traveling with children in tow, as tiring as it may seem, is actually possible beyond all expectations. Contrary to what is thought, in fact, babies (up to 28 days) e infants (up to one year of age) they can reach any destinationas long as there is common sense and the conditions necessary for their comfort are present. So here are some simple and useful tips for choosing the best destination and means of transport for your well-deserved holidays.

By car: leave at the right time and make stops along the way



Newborns and infants can travel by carif the climatic conditions inside the passenger compartment are favourable. It is better then to travel in the temperate hours of the day and, before leaving, place the car in the shade. It is also necessary plan a stop every two hours about and every time the baby needs to be fed. The child should never be left alone in the car, as the temperature inside the car could reach high levels and the child could easily dehydrate.

Never place children in the front seat

In the car it is forbidden to place them on the front seat due to the potentially harmful effects of the airbag. The safest place is the rear center seat, repaired in the event of both a frontal and lateral impact. The newborn must be housed in his own egg, chosen according to the weight, suitably fixed to the seat and always respecting the installation rules. To determine eligibility, you must verify your presence of the ECE R44 orange label which guarantees the safety requirements established by European regulations (from September 2024 the rule will change ndr). In Italy it is obligatory also the anti-abandonment device.

Traveling with children by train or plane: beware of sudden changes in temperature, noise and pressure



The train can be taken without problems, always relying on common sense and respecting the anti-contagion distancing rules. If necessary, the newborn can also fly (after contacting the airline) being careful of any sudden changes in temperature, pressure, light and noise that may disturb him. During take-off and landing, it is recommended frequently stimulate sucking at the breast (or with a Hickey) of the small, reducing the possibility that the closure of the communication between the pharynx and the middle ear creates atmospheric depression in the latter.

In the mountains it takes time to adjust to changes in altitude

The temperatures of mountainwhich are generally milder in summer than in the city, are absolutely suitable to a holiday with a little one for a few weeks. However, it is better not to move for short periods so as not to allow those physiological adaptations required by the change of altitude and therefore of atmospheric pressure.

High altitudes (above 2,000m) are inadvisable, as are long and demanding walks. Remember that the newborn does not have a bone and muscle structure suitable for being carried “on the shoulder”, which is instead stimulating for older children. One must always be equipped with creams for sun exposure and sweaters and raincoats for wind and sudden changes in temperature.

The ideal destination is quiet but not isolated

Avoid traveling with children to places that are too isolated (or too crowded) and unsafe, where the need for a pediatric consultation becomes difficult or impossible. At the seaside, the ideal is to choose “child-friendly” beaches, well-equipped establishments for the tranquility of the parents and the protection of the little ones, using hats and sunscreens every day. Also there campagna o to hill they are ideal destinations: the baby, who is still asleep most of the time, needs a regular rhythm and these destinations offer a temperate climate and all the calm one could wish for.

