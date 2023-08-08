Travis Scott at the Circus Maximus. Pepper spray in the crowd and the earth shakes – breaking latest news

Panic on Monday evening at the Travis Scott concert at the Circus Maximus who presented the world premiere of the new album Utopia. The videos, posted during the night, at the end of the concert, show dozens of fans climbing over the barriers or young people putting their hands to their faces and trying to escape. Someone in the crowd, some spectators explain on social media, “sprayed a pepper spray”.

There are 60 people who were intoxicated and were rescued by the doctors and paramedics of the ambulances of the health care service. Burning eyes and throat irritation are the symptoms experienced by some spectators who were close to the barriers on the left side of the arena with respect to the stage. The State Police of the Trevi District and the Celio police station are currently investigating against unknown persons.

A party that could turn into tragedy, as happened in 2018 in Corinaldo on the evening of the Sfera Ebbasta show, or a year earlier, in Turin, with tens of thousands of people gathered in Piazza San Carlo to follow the final of Champions League Juventus-Real Madrid.

It is no coincidence that fans of the Houston rapper are called “ragers”. Their energy shook the earth in Milan last June, and also on Monday evening in Rome. On Twitter Caterina Balivo posted at 21.47: «Has anyone felt the earthquake in Rome? Or did I dream it?’ And Travis Scott just took the stage. Q&A between Chiara Francini and her followers. “But is it the earthquake or Travis Scott? If it’s really him I’m crazy,” writes the actress. Incredulous that music can go that far, she adds: «But will it really be the concert? But is it legal?’ And Potassio da San Giovanni confirms: «Many of us here in Rome are dancing beds and chandeliers».

The vibrations were felt above all in the central and southern districts of the capital, with many calls to the fire brigade. But the concern did not last, fortunately, for a short time: about an hour. The rapstar’s concert lasted so long that, having got off the stage, he went to relax with her friends in an exclusive private party in Colle Oppio.