Travis Scott brought Kanye West to Rome: live videos

«There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West». Del live al Circo Massimo si parlerà molto a lungo

by Rolling Stone

He announced it a week ago, sending fans into a frenzy: the first live after the release of Utopia, his new record, Travis Scott would have done it at the Circus Maximus in Rome. And now, a week later, while the concert is underway, the first great guest of an evening that promised to be full of surprises. Travis Scott brought Kanye West to the stage: «There is no Utopia without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West»says the rapper while the two are on stage to seal a relationship that has not only been working for years.

Here are some videos from the evening:

this was epic, Travis Scott just surprised everyone at the Utopia Rome, Italy performance with Kanye West 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g68NGNZuD0 — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 7, 2023

TRAVIS & KANYE ON STAGE 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/NJDDM0Ddgn — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) August 7, 2023

The live is streamed on Travis Scott’s website for $15.

