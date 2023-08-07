Home » Travis Scott brought Kanye West to Rome: live videos
Health

by admin
«There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West». Del live al Circo Massimo si parlerà molto a lungo

by Rolling Stone

He announced it a week ago, sending fans into a frenzy: the first live after the release of Utopia, his new record, Travis Scott would have done it at the Circus Maximus in Rome. And now, a week later, while the concert is underway, the first great guest of an evening that promised to be full of surprises. Travis Scott brought Kanye West to the stage: «There is no Utopia without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West»says the rapper while the two are on stage to seal a relationship that has not only been working for years.

Here are some videos from the evening:

The live is streamed on Travis Scott’s website for $15.

