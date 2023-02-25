The Treasury has placed all the 5 and 10-year BTPs and CCTEUs maturing in 2028 put up for auction for a total of 8.5 billion with rising yields.

In detail, 2.5 billion 5-year BTPs were placed with a coverage ratio of 1.55% and a yield of 3.84% from the previous 3.70% and 3.5 billion 10-year BTPs with a coverage ratio of 1.34 and a yield of 4.34% from 4.28% in the previous auction. For the 3.5 billion Ccteu assigned with a coverage ratio of 1.36, the yield was 2.97%.

