The new instrument will have a duration of 5 years and will offer the usual yearly bonus per thousand to those who buy it at auction and keep it in their portfolio until maturity

The 19th edition of the BTP Italia, the government bond designed for small savers and indexed to inflation, will be on offer from 6 to 9 March.

The new BTP Italia, an instrument at the heart of the government’s strategy with the aim of bringing growing shares of the public debt back into the hands of Italian investors, will have a duration of 5 years and will offer the usual annual bonus per thousand to those who buy it auction and keeps it in the portfolio until maturity.

The short duration, and the short interval with respect to the last issue, can be explained by a market situation that appears favorable to BT Italia, due to ongoing inflation which increases its attractiveness and a level of interest rates that is not too penalizing for public accounts.

The BTp Italia will be purchasable with the usual mechanisms, at the institution where you have a securities account, and without commission costs. The minimum guaranteed rates will be communicated on Friday 3 March.

