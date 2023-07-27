Treat athlete’s foot and nail fungus properly

Berlin – Finally take off your sneakers and walk barefoot! But watch out: Not only feet like it warm – but also skin fungi. And they are highly contagious. If you suspect that you have been infected, it is advisable to visit a dermatological practice for the diagnosis. Because especially at the beginning of the infection, athlete’s foot and nail fungi can be treated externally with non-prescription medicines. A whole range of antifungal agents – so-called antimycotics – are available in pharmacies. BPI expert and pharmacist Thomas Brückner explains what you should pay attention to when self-medicating athlete’s foot or nail fungus.

Whether it’s an outdoor pool, hotel room, changing room or sauna: skin fungi have an easy time in places where many people walk barefoot. Sweaty feet and the smallest injuries to the skin and nails can promote fungal infections. A weak immune system also makes you more susceptible – because then the body’s own defenses do not have the necessary clout to fight off infections.

Recognize the first symptoms

Athlete’s foot can affect the spaces between the toes, the soles of the feet and, in severe cases, even the tops of the feet. At the beginning of an infection, small blisters and corneal desquamation often appear. Later, the skin typically starts to itch between the toes, and the affected areas become red and scaly.

If the skin fungus affects the nails, it is called nail fungus. It usually first infects the front edge of the nail and over time dissolves the nail substance, creating cavities. This can be recognized by white spots and stripes on the nail. The nail thickens and takes on a whitish to yellow-brown color. The nails become rough and brittle.

Treat athlete’s foot and nail fungus externally

In the early stages, it is usually sufficient to treat the skin fungus externally. “A number of non-prescription antimycotics are available in pharmacies for this purpose in the form of creams, gels, solutions, sprays, powders or nail polish. They differ in their active ingredients and mechanisms of action. Ultimately, they prevent the fungi from building a cell wall or make holes in it. This kills the fungus. Get advice from a doctor and a pharmacy about which preparation is right for you,” recommends Brückner.

More tips from the BPI expert:

athlete’s foot: To treat athlete’s foot, powders or gels are particularly suitable for people with sweaty feet. If you have dry skin, you can choose a cream or solution because they care at the same time. Solutions can also be rubbed in thinly. Sprays, on the other hand, are beneficial to avoid contact with hands and transmission of fungal spores.

nail fungus: For self-medication of nail fungus, there are antifungal solutions, medicinal nail polishes or creams that you can apply to the affected nails. Attention: fungal spores can survive for a long time in air-filled cavities between the nail layers. It is therefore advisable to also use a highly concentrated urea ointment to soften the upper layers of the nail. This allows the fungicidal active ingredients to penetrate better and have a deep effect. An alternative is to have the affected nail layers regularly ground down in a foot care practice. Foot and nail care utensils should only be used by one person. After use, clean them thoroughly with a suitable disinfectant and wash your hands carefully. Always dry your feet well with an extra towel and don’t forget the spaces between your toes. It is advisable to wear socks made of cotton or breathable materials and to change them every day. Socks, towels, bath rugs and bed linen should be washed regularly at at least 60 degrees. The type and duration of therapy varies depending on how far the fungal disease has progressed. Severe fungal infections may require prescription pills that fight the infection from within. It is crucial for the success of the therapy to follow these instructions consistently.

NOTE: The general advice given here does not constitute a basis for medical self-diagnosis or treatment. They cannot replace a visit to the doctor.

