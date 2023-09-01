Treat cystitis with plants: keep bacterial pathogens in check with mustard oils made from nasturtium and horseradish

Eschborn – The situation around antibiotics that cannot be delivered is coming to a head. A supply bottleneck for these chemically synthesized drugs can now be seen across Europe, said Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach at a meeting with his EU colleagues in May of this year1. According to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), reports of unavailability primarily relate to broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are also used in urinary tract infections, among other things2. The authors of the S3 guideline “urinary tract infections” call for the use of symptomatic treatment options without antibiotics, among other things, because of the increasing bacterial resistance in uncomplicated infections such as cystitis3. “Especially in these cases, proven antibacterial plant substances such as mustard oils (isothiocyanates) from nasturtium and horseradish should be used,” says the doctor for integrative medicine Dr. medical Christoph Daniel Hohmann, Traunstein. The combination of mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish (in ANGOCIN® Anti-Infekt N) works against a broad spectrum of gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria4,5 and also reduces the symptoms due to anti-inflammatory effects6-8. The phytotherapeutic agent should be used at the first signs of illness. “In this way, the bacterial pathogens can be kept in check at an early stage and possible complications, such as pyelonephritis as a result of an ascending infection, are counteracted,” Hohmann continues.

Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach recently presented his plans to counteract the Europe-wide delivery bottlenecks of antibiotics1 due to current production problems. According to this, manufacturers of antibiotics who produce in Europe should be given preferential treatment. Politicians hope to bring production back to Europe more in the long term.

Lack of new antibiotics – use proven herbal medicines for cystitis

But even if the supply problems should improve again in the foreseeable future, the fundamental problem remains: There are not enough new antibiotic active ingredients. Pharmaceutical companies have pulled out of production because the research is lengthy and unprofitable9. Scientists are therefore feverishly looking for a “Plan B” to effectively combat bacteria. There are promising approaches, such as therapy with bacteriophages. But like many other treatment approaches, phage therapy is not yet ready for practical use or sufficiently clinically tested: So far, there are no approved phage drugs in Germany10. For acute, uncomplicated infections such as cystitis, proven herbal medicines such as mustard oil from nasturtium and horseradish should therefore preferably be used, experts have been demanding for many years11.

Mustard Oils – powerful against bacteria, effective on inflammation

The medicinal plants nasturtium and horseradish have been used in empirical medicine for centuries to treat infections of the urinary tract, and recent studies also confirm their effectiveness and safety12-14. Mustard oils from the two plants have a pronounced antibacterial effect against a wide range of pathogens4,5, inhibit adhesion to epithelial cells and the motility of uropathogenic germs15. In addition, they act on intraepithelial internalization processes16 and against bacterial biofilms17-19, which are often held responsible for recurrent infections of the urinary tract and the development of resistance. The combination of nasturtium and horseradish also reduces the risk of developing cystitis again by around 50 percent when taken over a longer period of time, as a study has shown14. Therefore, several treatment guidelines for adults and children recommend the use of nasturtium and horseradish as a herbal option for frequently recurrent cystitis3,20. The anti-inflammatory effects can also make a significant contribution to improving the symptoms. Due to the multi-target effect of mustard oils, the development of possible resistance mechanisms against these plant substances is made significantly more difficult in bacteria4,15-19. “The advantages for the therapy of cystitis with the mustard oil combination are obvious,” explains Hohmann. “A good and fast effectiveness with good tolerability at the same time; In addition, the plant substances can make an important contribution to counteracting the spread of resistant bacteria,” the expert sums up.

