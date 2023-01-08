Medicine, with all the disciplines of health and care, attentive to gender differences, represents a new approach to health, diagnosis, treatment and assistance that must be implemented towards increasingly personalized therapies.

Ferrara boasts the primacy of first university center for studies on gender medicine.

To make the point and to illustrate the theme Tiziana Bellinifull professor of Biochemistry, president of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Ferrara, as well as co-founder, in 2018, of the Center of which she is now deputy director.

The Center was founded on 9 January 2018: a non-random date, given that two days later, on 11 January 2018, Law 3 was approved which, in article 3, provides for the introduction of gender medicine. One step forward and one step ahead of everyone.

Certainly, the approval of Article 3 of Law 3, 2018 (Application and dissemination of gender medicine in the National Health Service) was a great achievement, for which we have to thank the Ferrara parliamentarian Paola Boldrini. The law configures Italy as the only country that has taken steps to regulate this attention within the health and care professions, but it is a starting point certainly not a goal. In fact, the law must be made concrete through the creation of a culture of application, of attention to gender differences both in research, in training and in clinical practice.

In fact, to guarantee its diffusion in the Health Services, new training and updating are needed which inevitably start from University training, but I would say also at the community level and the Center has in fact managed various public engagement and population involvement initiatives so far.

And this is what you as a Center are doing?

Yes, we are researchers, doctors and teachers of various disciplines. The task we have set ourselves is to disseminate as much as possible the attentive approach to sex and gender differences through research, which is then translated into training and therefore assistance. The goal is not, as one might simplistically think, to create courses specifically in “gender medicine” or “chairs” in universities.

This has been done in the past, only to then understand that a formula like this doesn’t work.

In fact, the aim is to pervade the various university courses with this innovative approach with a method, which in English is defined as mainstreaming, whereby every discipline of health and care should and will have to integrate and deepen what impact the differences of sex and Genre. As a Center we started from there.

Furthermore, in Ferrara, thanks to the unification process between the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital, precisely on the sex and gender medicine front, it will be possible to prefigure the opportunity to work in a concrete and practical way on the “research – training – assistance” cycle by transferring this update systematically.

But what, in short, is medicine attentive to sex and gender differences?

Let’s start by saying what sex and gender medicine is not: it’s not women’s medicine. Instead, it is a multidisciplinary approach aimed at evaluating the differences between men and women, and also non-compliant identities, with respect to the disease and consequently to treatment and assistance and represents a path of appropriateness of diagnosis and treatment for all and all.

Consequently, sex and gender medicine represents a positive path with benefits not only for women but for all people. Indeed, I would say that through this path we are moving more and more in the direction of personalized medicine. Where sex medicine mainly takes into account biological differences, gender medicine instead refers to the gender identity to which every single person feels they belong, and the differences in the clinical approach concern the transfer of scientific knowledge by adding the relational aspect.