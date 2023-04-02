If you add stress, worries, annoyance and hustle and bustle, disturbances in the gastrointestinal tract are inevitable.

A carefully composed menu is of little use if the food is devoured quickly and poorly chewed. Because smooth digestion begins in the mouth, and if you take your time eating, you relieve your stomach of some of the work and reduce the risk of it reacting “sourly”. This acidic reaction, heartburn, is caused by stomach acid flowing up and backing up into the esophagus.

Heartburn and acid regurgitation can usually be cured with simple remedies. So it helps to reduce the pressure on the stomach by eating several small meals that are not too high in fat. Nicotine, alcohol and caffeine should be avoided as much as possible, as well as stress and hectic pace. In the case of acute heartburn, suitable preparations from the pharmacy, which bind excess stomach acid, bring rapid relief.

However, if the heartburn occurs frequently and is very severe, a visit to the doctor is necessary. Poor nutrition, hasty eating and an unhealthy lifestyle not only promote heartburn, but can also lead to unpleasant flatulence. It usually helps to hold back on raw foods and hot spices and to avoid gas-forming vegetables such as legumes, onions and cabbage. It is also advisable to avoid coarsely ground whole grain products, coffee, chocolate, roasted meat and very fatty foods. Eating slowly and chewing thoroughly, as well as promoting blood circulation through physical activity, can do a lot to improve gas exchange between the intestines, blood and lungs. Here, too, the pharmacist has suitable medicines available that ensure that the air from the intestines gets into the bloodstream more quickly. But be sure to talk to your doctor first to get to the bottom of the exact cause.