Treating Atrial Fibrillation to Reduce Stroke Risk to Less Than 1%

Properly treating atrial fibrillation can reduce the risk of suffering a stroke to below 1%

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

January 03, 2024

The atrial fibrillation is the most common condition in patients who have a heart condition, characterized by a considerable increase in the number of beats per minute as a result of a disorder of the electrical system of the heart.

In fact, Dr. Edmundo Jordan, cardiologist and former president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, told the Revista Medicina y Salud Pública exclusively that when the patient experiences palpitations, “there is a chaotic contraction in the upper part of the heart, and the heart rate may be around 400 beats per minute.”

A completely preventable condition

Although the atrial fibrillation is a condition with a high prevalence in Puerto Rico, the cardiologist highlighted that in most cases, patients can avoid its development by giving good management to the associated comorbidities, carrying out rigorous medical control and improving lifestyle.

“There are five or six risk factors that the patient has to be aware of: Uncontrolled blood pressure, beyond 130/80, diabetes, high cholesterol, more than 200 mg/dL, if you are a smoker or if you are obese.”

Additionally, emerging factors associated mainly with obesity must be taken into account, in which sleep apnea stands out.

Risks of not treating atrial fibrillation in time

Among the symptoms associated with the disease are palpitations, chest pain, fatigue, weakness, lightheadedness, and difficulty breathing. However, the atrial fibrillation may not present symptoms, but this does not mean that patients will not present complications.

“There may be patients who do not feel anything, who do not have any symptoms but present with a stroke.”

Relationship between strokes and atrial fibrillation

When a patient is diagnosed with this condition, it means that, physiologically, within the chambers of the heart, in the left atrium, “that inappropriate contraction is promoting the formation of clots, and that is of utmost importance because these clots can migrate in the bloodstream and pass from the left atrium, to the left ventricle and subsequently to the aorta and lodge in different areas of the body. But if one of these clots migrates and lodges in one of the arteries of the brain, then we are going to have the famous cerebral hemorrhage or stroke, and that is one of the entities that every cardiologist and every doctor wants to avoid.”

And we must not forget that whatever it may be, the prognosis of a person who has suffered a stroke is not favorable; Although it can cause death, it may not, but it greatly affects the quality of life of patients by chronically disabling them.

“Stroke is highly associated with atrial fibrillation, and we know that this entity is preventable and treatable. “Anticoagulants are the tool that doctors have to treat it, but success in cardiovascular events is prevention and without education there is no prevention.”

For this reason, Dr. Jordan urges the entire population to go to the doctor promptly, monitor cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels to minimize any risk associated with the condition.

“That’s why I like these programs that provide instruction and education to the population, so that patients can listen to their doctors, go to the doctor early and, in this case we are talking about atrial fibrillation, that they know that it is a very common condition and that it can be treated appropriately. They can be saved from a stroke and we are very sure that, when the patient is receiving adequate treatment, the risk of a stroke associated with fibrillation drops to less than 1%.”

Share this: Facebook

X

