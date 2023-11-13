Treating crying children with osteopathy | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The explanations of conventional medicine don’t always help. One thing is certain: osteopaths have convincing success with their techniques – for quick help without side effects. Crying is vital for a baby. After all, it is the only way to signal to those around you that you need something. Hunger, tiredness, pain or being alone are the most common causes of normal crying. The crying stops when the mother finds out and corrects the cause through intuition, experience or trial and error.

It’s different with so-called screaming children. They scream uncontrollably and hysterically, especially in the evening hours, seemingly for no reason and cannot be calmed down. Experts estimate that one in seven to ten babies cries excessively. Whether a child screams too much is defined according to Wessel’s rule of three: If a child screams for more than three hours a day, three days a week, over a period of at least three weeks, he or she is a crybaby.

However, the baby does not cry for the same length at every age. Crying increases up to the sixth week of life, decreases again from the fourth month onwards, and the phenomenon is usually no longer observed by the sixth month. It is worst between the third week and the fourth month. The fact that this stressful situation will not last long and will soon be over is little consolation for the parents. Finally, the endless screaming pushes her to her mental and physical limits. And that can have consequences, both for the development of a healthy parent-child relationship and for the child’s health. The dangerous shaking of the screaming child is often the result of the mother’s total exhaustion.

In conventional medicine, crying is often referred to as three-month colic because the symptoms and behavior of children – hard stomach, pulling up of the legs – are reminiscent of stomach pain. In reality, these usually have nothing to do with intestinal activity. Only about 10 to 15 percent of crying babies have colic. The stomach is so hard because the abdominal muscles are tense when screaming; the drawn legs are one of the usual movements of children even when they scream normally, not abnormally.

Treating it as a three-month colic usually has little success. Treatment by an osteopath is different. From an osteopathic point of view, the causes of crying are often tensions or compressions on the skull, but also on the spine and pelvis, which arise during pregnancy, but especially during birth.

Especially during difficult births, unplanned cesarean sections, births with suction cups or forceps, the bones of the skull are pushed together strongly or asymmetrically. Possible consequences: the nerve pathways are compressed or narrowed and their function is impaired or the meninges are constantly tense. These tensions can lead to restlessness, discomfort or even pain, which is the reason for screaming.

