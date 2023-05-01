Treating hemorrhoids: Which drugs really help

by Diana Helfrich 01.05.2023, 15:33

Whoever has hemorrhoids suffers twice or three times over: it hurts like crazy, you don’t want to talk about it and then there’s the issue of hygiene.

I know from my time in the pharmacy: For the person in the white coat, a hemorrhoid is just like any other ailment. But it is not for the customers. How much effort it takes to say “I need something for hemorrhoids” I could see time and again on the faces across from me. Not everyone who pronounces this sentence also suffers from hemorrhoids. There are numerous other reasons for buttocks itching or pain, such as anal eczema or worm infections (yes, it’s not just children who dig in the playground sand and refuse to wash their hands who get them!). A foreign body sensation can also have other causes.