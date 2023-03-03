Regular osteopathic treatment can ensure better mobility for years to come. Hip pain in old age is often a typical sign of hip arthrosis. This is caused by the wear and tear of the cartilage in the hip joints. In old age, women suffer from it much more frequently than men, often as a result of congenital hip dysplasia. In addition, female cartilage is more sensitive and the cartilage layer on the joints is thinner than in men.

The severe wear and tear of the cartilage is usually caused by a misalignment of the joints (hip dysplasia), restricted mobility or a relieving posture. Loads then act on a limited joint surface, the resulting local overload causes the cartilage to wear out prematurely and much more. A painful joint skin inflammation is then usually the result. As the cartilage wears down, the pressure on the hip joint also increases. As a result, bone is broken down, the joint capsule shrinks, making movement and loading of the hip increasingly difficult and causing further pain.

If conservative therapy with medication, physiotherapy or walking aids does not appear promising, from the point of view of conventional medicine only surgical measures in the form of a joint-preserving operation, a hip fusion or an artificial hip joint remain.

But it doesn’t have to come to that. In some cases, osteopathic treatment can postpone hip surgery for years, or in the best case even make it superfluous. To do this, the osteopath uses targeted techniques to mobilize the hip joint for greater mobility. The goal here is to distribute stress and wear evenly over the entire joint again and to avoid selective overloading.

But the holistic approach of osteopathy goes further. Because a functional disorder such as that of the hip can have completely different causes and affect the entire body. An osteopath will therefore never only treat the painful hip joint.

Hip problems in women are often associated with years of constipation caused by a dysfunction of the large intestine. The blockage causes the large intestine to expand and permanently impairs normal blood flow in the small pelvis. The blood vessels that supply the femoral head also run there. Chronic constipation ultimately causes poorer blood flow to the femoral head, which increases wear and tear on the articular cartilage. This is why hip arthrosis affects the right hip joint more often than the left one, since the large intestine expands on the lower right side of the abdomen.

The holistic approach of osteopathy also applies to the effects of functional disorders. Hip problems very often affect the lumbar spine and vice versa. This, in turn, can spread to the thoracic and cervical spine and any structures attached to them