They are so small and yet incredibly annoying: mosquitoes are in high season in summer. One stitch is enough and we have to scratch ourselves constantly. We’ll show you how to relieve the symptoms.

There are many theories as to why some people get bitten more often than others. Sometimes the body odor is given as the main reason, sometimes it is the blood group and then again the body temperature is said to be to blame for the fact that mosquitoes prefer certain victims. Either way, it is uncomfortable for those affected when they are bitten: The anticoagulant substance that the mosquito injects into the bite site causes an allergic reaction – itching, redness and swelling are the tormenting consequences. Thanks to research, however, there are promising products nowadays that counteract the typical symptoms.

1. The electronic stitch healer

With this device, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been bitten by a mosquito or a wasp, a hornet or a horse fly – the electronic bite healer is designed to provide relief from all insect bites. And all without chemicals, but with the help of local heat. And this is how it works: The ceramic contact surface is placed on the stitch and activated for three (for children) or six seconds (for adults). During this time, the sting healer heats up to about 51 degrees Celsius and thus destroys some of the enzymes that cause the itching and other symptoms.

2. Fenistil Gel

When a mosquito bites, our body releases histamine and thus triggers an allergic reaction (including severe itching). To counteract this, there are over-the-counter products such as Fenistil Gel, which contain the active ingredient dimetindene maleate: an antihistamine that relieves the typical symptoms after a biting attack. The gel also has a cooling effect on the burning area – this should reduce possible swelling and pain more quickly.

3. Mosquito patch

These are grid-like plasters made of polyester and polyurethane: two skin-friendly materials that are particularly resistant, water-repellent and breathable at the same time. The special thing about the Cross Tapes is that they are not stretchy – this means that the first layer of skin is slightly lifted with every movement, which leads to minimal irritation that activates the self-healing process in the body. In other words, the itching and swelling subside. And all without the use of pharmaceutical ingredients.

4. Cold compresses

Mosquito bites can also be cooled, especially in the case of severe swelling – it is best to use a cooling pad to relieve the itching. However, make sure that the compress does not come into direct contact with the skin, otherwise frostbite may occur. Wrap the cooling pad in an ordinary tea towel before placing it on the mosquito bite. Depending on which body region is affected, there are different sizes for treatment. The compresses can also be heated.

5. Aloe vera

Mosquito repellents that can be kept in your trouser pocket or handbag are also suitable for on the go. In any case, it is important that they contain chamomile or aloe vera, for example – the plant has a calming effect on irritated skin. If you get bitten by a mosquito, you can insect pen use or Autan Acute: A cooling gel that is equally suitable for body and face.

Traditional home remedies for mosquito bites



Tipp 1: Just as the sting healer combats the itching with heat, you can also treat the sting with an ordinary teaspoon: heat it up briefly with a lighter and then hold it on the affected area. The heat destroys the protein in the mosquito secretion and relieves the symptoms. However, you should exercise caution: If the spoon gets very hot, you can burn yourself!

Tipp 2: Even in grandmother’s day, mosquito bites were treated with onions: To do this, cut a normal onion in half and rub one half carefully over the affected area – the sulfur contained in the onion juice has an antibacterial effect and relieves pain and helps to reduce swelling. However, you also have to accept that you will smell a little like onions.

Tipp 3: Last but not least, there is a tried and tested remedy that is said to help against mosquito bites that we can always fall back on: our saliva. It is also said to have an antibacterial effect – but in such a low concentration that you would have to use an enormous amount of spit to relieve the pain. But there’s no harm in covering a bite with saliva to cool the wound.

That’s why we shouldn’t scratch ourselves all the time

Even if it helps for a short time: scratching only worsens the symptoms © Melpomenem / Getty Images

Even as children we learn not to scratch ourselves, even if the mosquito bite is unbearably itchy. The fact is, if you succumb to the temptation to scratch the irritated area, the relief is short-lived, but after that the itching gets worse and the swelling gets worse as the body releases more histamines from over-stimulation.

In addition, a mosquito bite can become encapsulated. This means that if you scratch it too often and too hard, small histiocytomas (nodules) will form under the skin. These appear as red spots on the skin, which in the worst case do not go away and remain even when the mosquito bite is no longer visible.

That being said, just like any other wound, scratching it until dirt particles or bacteria can penetrate the skin can cause the wound to become infected. If an infection occurs, the pain is significantly worse than with an ordinary mosquito bite. In this case, only an ointment containing cortisone or even an antibiotic can help.

