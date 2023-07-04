Treating neurodermatitis with light | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Radiation therapy with light now seems to achieve a lasting improvement in symptoms. Skin diseases have been treated with light for a long time, but it is a treatment therapy that does not use ultraviolet light and is therefore UV-free. This is therapy with a laser-like light source that mainly emits between 400 and 500 nm, i.e. in the blue spectral range. Harmless, visible light is used there, without UV rays, but with significantly enhanced blue tones. The therapy does not hurt the patient, only a slight tingling and a feeling of warmth occurs. In radiation therapy, the inflammatory cells produced by the body in excess are irradiated and destroyed. The cells break down into their components and lose their inflammatory activity. Healthy cells are not damaged by the special light radiation, what’s more, the destroyed inflammatory cells stimulate the body to initiate an immune reaction. As with a vaccination, the immune system is trained, so to speak, and regulates the inflammation down.

The whole body can be treated with light vaccination, but individual limbs such as hands or feet can also be irradiated.

The frequency of the necessary treatments depends on the extent of the affected skin areas and the duration of the existing disease. The therapy provides for twelve irradiations on affected skin areas within a month, one irradiation lasts about 30 minutes. The irradiation reduces the itching very quickly and after just two weeks there is a visible improvement in the clinical picture.

Many neurodermatitis sufferers can use this method to hope to get rid of their condition in the long term without harmful side effects. The great advantage of light vaccination is that carcinogenic UV radiation, treatment with cortisone preparations and treatment with cortisone-free ointments can be avoided. Photovaccination does not have the undesirable effects known from treatment with cortisone, UV or topical immunomodulators. The method is also particularly suitable for the treatment of children.

