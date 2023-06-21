If you have trouble sleeping, your health and daily functioning may be affected. Find out what to do to improve your rest.

Last update: June 20, 2023

Sleep is a physiological function necessary for our health. Despite this, many people find it difficult to rest because they cannot fall asleep, their sleep is interrupted or they wake up early. The truth is, enjoying a restful sleep is sometimes a challenge. With that said, we share some treatment tips for people who are having trouble sleeping.

According to a meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, insomnia is estimated to affect at least 20% of the population. This makes it a very relevant issue, since lack of sleep significantly affects well-being and routine.

Sleep difficulties result from bad habits, unregulated emotional states, substance use, or even medical conditions. However, there are some guidelines that improve the situation. But before we get to know them, let’s look at some basic concepts.

What is Insomnia?

Having insomnia doesn’t just mean I can’t sleep early; this is not the only sign of this ailment. Actually, there are different types of insomnia which should be known (López et al., 2012):

Conciliation: refers to the difficulty falling asleep when we go to bed. Thus, we can spend hours in bed unable to fall asleep, with the frustration and despair that this entails.

Early awakening: occurs when the person wakes up earlier than expected and without meeting the recommended or desired sleep times. It’s a problem when lack of sleep impairs daily functioning.

Maintenance: although we fell asleep easily and quickly, we experienced several awakenings throughout the night. This results in low-quality, fragmented sleep that prevents adequate rest.

It is possible for two of these types of insomnia to converge in the same person, in which case it is referred to as mixed insomnia. If all three types occur, it is global insomnia.

Treatment advice for people who have trouble sleeping

Below, we present some of the main recommendations that you should consider if you are having trouble sleeping.

1. Improve sleep habits and practice sleep hygiene

Daily habits, especially those related to the hours before going to sleep, facilitate or hinder rest. For this reason, as recommended by an article posted on Sleep Medicine Reviews , it can be good to apply sleep hygiene measures; among the most important are the following:

Exercise regularly; but not in the last hours of the day, as this could activate you excessively.

Try not to take naps; if you do, it is necessary that these do not exceed 45 minutes and must not take place later than the first half of the afternoon.

Turn off your screens an hour or two before bedtime; don’t use them anymore, because the blue light they emit could prevent you from falling asleep.

Pay attention to what you eat in the last 4-6 hours before going to bed; avoid alcohol, caffeine, theine and other stimulants, as well as heavy dinners.

Create a cozy and pleasant atmosphere in your bedroom; maintain a good temperature, eliminating lights and noise and choosing comfortable fabrics for you and for the bed, as well as according to the weather conditions.

2. Reduce stress

Many people who have trouble sleeping experience intrusive or repetitive thoughts nightly. When you go to bed, worries crowd your mind, remember all your pending tasks or your commitments for the next day; this prevents them from resting.

Reducing stress levels may be key to helping you sleep. With this objective, it is possible to take measures such as the ones we will list:

Adopt some daily practices that help you relax, such as deep relaxation techniques.

Develop more effective coping strategies. There will always be challenges, but knowing how to handle them will keep you out of stress. Relativize, seek social support, or develop new thinking perspectives.

Learn to prioritize and delegate. Overburdening ourselves with tasks is not healthy since we cannot get to everything; So ask for help, recognize your limitations, and rearrange your schedule so activities and obligations don’t overwhelm you.

3. Treat your health problems

Insomnia is sometimes caused or influenced by other health conditions. Chronic pain resulting from certain physical conditions is an impediment to rest.

Obstructive apnea generates fragmented sleep and menopause also alters sleep patterns (LAMPI et al., 2014). Seeking medical help to treat these conditions can be crucial in promoting rest.

4. In the bedroom only to sleep

When you have trouble sleeping, it is good to limit access to the bedroom. That is, many times we tend to eat in bed, watch television in the room or work in this space, when in reality we should only reserve it for a night’s rest. This helps create the mental association between the room and rest, making it easier for us to fall asleep faster.

5. Establish a sleep routine

Finally, establishing an appropriate routine is highly recommended. This includes go to bed and get up at the same time every day and carry out a sequence of activities or a ritual that is always repeated before going to bed. Spray a soothing fragrance, read a book, or practice a few minutes of meditation or creative visualization.

When should people who have trouble sleeping seek help?

We can all find it difficult to rest in time for the night; this is not a big deal. However, when this situation repeats itself, we will start to see the repercussions in our lives.

Insomnia causes daytime fatigue and sleepiness, irritability, mood swings, and poor cognitive functioning which affects concentration, memory and mental clarity (Roth & Roehrs, 2003).

In addition, it is associated with various mental conditions such as depression or low stress tolerance, as well as various physical pathologies, including hypertension, obesity or diabetes (Delgado-Quiñones & Hernández-Vega, 2015).

For all of the above, it is advisable to seek help or take action as soon as our quality of life starts to suffer. It’s true that, until after three months, it’s not considered chronic insomnia; however, acute insomnia is worth considering.

People who have trouble sleeping are different from each other

The tips raised in this article can help you fall asleep, avoid waking up, and get better quality rest. But it’s convenient to know that each case is individual and what is useful for some may not be for others.

For example, if you have trouble sleeping early (but rest easily later), you may have delayed sleep phase syndrome. And, in this case, you may need other types of interventions.

If lack of sleep causes significant discomfort or interferes with your routine, beyond following the recommended guidelines, you should see a doctor. It is possible that there is some underlying disease or situation that needs to be addressed.

