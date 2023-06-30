Treatment of chronic wounds: Up to 52% lower costs with the plasma jet kINPen®MED

Greifswald – New hope for around two million people in Germany with a chronic or infected wound. The innovative jet cold plasma therapy from the Greifswald-based company neoplas med has the potential to enable patients to heal wounds more quickly while at the same time significantly reducing the costs of treatment for the user.

59% of the wounds healed completely within six weeks

Current study results show that 59 percent of chronic and infected wounds healed within just six weeks as a result of cold plasma treatment with the plasma jet kINPen® MED – compared to around five percent with conventional therapy1.

In addition, the use of jet cold plasma can reduce treatment costs by up to 52 percent compared to standard wound care.2 According to the study results, significantly less dressing material is required. Depending on the size and severity of the wound, this is achieved through faster healing and the reduced number of treatments.

Treatment costs can be reduced by up to 52 percent

Wound centers and clinics that already use the Plasmajet kINPen® MED not only make a contribution to sustainability, but also to cost savings in the healthcare system2.

To ensure that as many patients as possible can benefit from the treatment, neoplas med has applied for reimbursement from the health insurance companies. The Federal Joint Committee has now taken the first steps towards including cold plasma therapy in the treatment catalogue. Some health insurers already reimburse the treatment, which is also available as a private service.

Practitioners and wound specialists can test the plasma jet kINPen® in their MED facility. More information at www.neoplas-med.eu

1 Strohal R, Dietrich S, Mittlböck M, Hämmerle G. Chronic wounds treated with cold atmospheric plasmajet versus best practice wound dressings: a multicenter, randomized, non-inferiority trial. Sci Rep 2022; 12(1): 3645

2 Witte, J et al. Health economic aspects of cold plasma therapy: exemplary consideration of the treatment of chronic wounds using the plasma jet kINPen MED. health economics and quality management. DOI: 10.1055/a-2001-1879

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

