Cold can be supplied in the form of cold water, for example as a cold shower or in a water treading pool, but also in the form of ice packs, cold wraps, ice spray and as a dip in ice water. A relatively new procedure is the so-called whole-body cryotherapy. The patients stay for a short time (1 to 3 minutes) in a cold chamber in which temperatures can go down to -120°C. You only wear swimwear, gloves and a face mask. Either cold air or nitrogen vapor is fed into the chamber.

Areas of application for cryotherapy are musculoskeletal disorders such as acute spinal and joint problems. In addition to pain relief and edema prophylaxis after injuries, in the sense of strains and bruises, this procedure is often used for overuse such as tendon sheath or bursitis, but also for superficial skin diseases. The anti-inflammatory and decongestant effect of the cold is also used in chronic diseases such as arthritis (joint inflammation) or other rheumatic disorders.

Regular cold applications in the form of cold showers, baths or treading water are a simple and inexpensive method of keeping the body healthy and preventing illnesses. Cold has a whole range of different effects on the organism. The long-term use of cold treatments mainly has a hardening effect. Circulation and the immune system are stimulated and the body is strengthened overall. In the case of injuries such as bruises, bruises and sprains, on the other hand, a cold pack, ice pack or ice spray can even provide acute relief.

In general, cold therapy is understood to mean measures that cause heat to be withdrawn from the tissue. This drop in temperature not only results in a decrease in energy expenditure with decreased oxygen demand, but also in a fifty percent reduction in metabolic rate. In the damaged tissue, so-called free radicals cannot be broken down appropriately, which in turn lead to the destruction of cell tissue and consequently to the formation of edema (tissue swelling). However, the use of cryotherapy reduces the consequences of this tissue damage by inhibiting cell activity and thus the excessive formation of such free radicals. The tissue is shock frozen during the treatment, whereby the effect only penetrates the epidermis and the pigment-promoting cells are not destroyed. The water in the skin cells freezes; diseased tissue perishes as a result of the cold applications and the cold shock and is replaced by healthy tissue during the healing process.

The treatment of cold therapy is not only bloodless and painless, it also causes a complete healing of the affected skin area and a subsequent scar-free tanning, so that the treated skin region does not differ at all from the surrounding skin.

But caution is advised, because ice or cold should never have a direct effect on the skin. Otherwise there is a risk of frostbite.