Treatment of primary liver tumors significantly improved – early detection crucial for the success of the new therapies

Gießen, Hanover, Cologne – Liver cell cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC) is one of the most common causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Some tumors of the bile ducts (biliary tract cancer, BTC), such as cholangiocellular carcinoma (CCC), are among these primary liver tumors and are also associated with a high mortality rate. In the run-up to the nationwide day of action, the organizers of the 24th German Liver Day explain why early detection is particularly important in the case of liver tumors and what considerable progress the therapies have made. The German Liver Day on November 20, 2023 has the motto: “Do you know your liver values?” and is organized by the Gastro-Liga e. V., the Deutsche Leberhilfe e. V. and the German Liver Foundation.

“In the case of liver tumors, a distinction is made between primary liver cell cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC) and secondary liver cancer. Primary liver cell cancer occurs when the malignant tumor develops directly from the liver’s own cells. Secondary liver cancer refers to liver metastases, i.e. tumors that have developed elsewhere in the body and spread to the liver. There are other primary cancers of the liver such as bile duct carcinoma (cholangiocellular carcinoma, CCC). Although CCC does not develop directly from liver cells, it is one of the primary liver tumors because it is part of the liver organ system. Considerable progress has been made in the treatment of primary liver tumors in recent years,” explains Prof. Dr. Peter R. Galle, director of the first medical clinic and polyclinic of the university medicine at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, and gives two examples of the new therapies: “Immunotherapy for CCC has become established and it will become the standard add-on therapy – in addition to the well-established chemotherapeutic standard. Immunotherapy specifically activates the body’s own immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. Two combined immunotherapies are now available for HCC, which could be more suitable for certain patients and much more tolerable than previous therapies. Overall, there are increasingly effective, systemic therapy options that make it possible to significantly improve the challenging treatment of primary liver tumors.”

Early detection is crucial for all liver tumors so that those affected can benefit from the improved treatment options. The liver itself is not sensitive to pain, so liver tumors – like previous diseases – are not initially felt. There are no classic symptoms that definitely indicate HCC or BTC. In the early stages, these tumors are usually discovered by accident. Various imaging, endoscopic and laboratory methods are available for the diagnosis of HCCs and BTCs. The diagnostic and therapy recommendations were updated in the German S3 guideline on hepatocellular carcinoma and biliary carcinoma, which was updated in 2022. Among other things, the revised version contains new recommendations as to which rare diseases represent a risk factor for HCC. With regard to the guideline, the concept of the “Living Guideline” enables it to be updated regularly. New findings can therefore be incorporated into the recommendations as quickly as possible.

In both HCC and BTC, individual therapy decisions should be made within the framework of a multidisciplinary tumor board. This is the only way to ensure that patients benefit from the most effective therapy.

Cancer treatments are expected to become even more individualized in the future. This could be made possible by better molecular classification of tumors and identification of certain co-mutations that influence the effectiveness of drugs. This can improve the selection of effective drugs in BTC therapy and may even reveal new treatment options in the future. There are also numerous clinical studies for HCC therapy. Among other things, they investigate new potential biomarkers, which cancer therapy is most promising depending on the situation and previous treatment of patients and to what extent combination treatments improve the effectiveness.

Most liver tumors arise due to chronic liver disease. The best prevention is therefore to avoid chronic liver disease in the first place or to treat it early. With the motto of the 24th German Liver Day: “Do you know your liver values?”, the organizers point out the importance of the liver values ​​in the blood, which can provide important information on the state of health of this vital organ. The GPT and GOT values ​​are particularly important. The cause of these elevated blood values ​​should always be clarified.

With the introduction of one-off screening for viral hepatitis B and C as part of the “health examination”, formerly “Check-up 35”, every adult over the age of 35 in Germany has the opportunity to have previously undetected viral hepatitis B and C diagnosed and then treated. In addition to the consequences of untreated non-alcoholic fatty liver hepatitis (NASH) or untreated alcoholic fatty liver hepatitis (ASH), viral hepatitis (B, C and D) is one of the main causes for the development of HCC.

More information on the 24th German Liver Day and all press releases published so far as part of this year’s German Liver Day can be found at: www.lebertag.org.

