«Normally in Italy the flu affects 6-7 million people. This year, since there is a massive segment of the population among children who have never had it, we could reach ten million, but we must be aware that it is too early to be certain about the numbers. We should reach the peak between the end of December and January ». Ten million Italians means one out of 6.

Professor Gianni Rezza, an infectious disease specialist, is director general of Prevention at the Ministry of Health. He’s not surprised by the high wave of theinfluenza this year. «Let’s take into account that for two years there have been preventive measures, masks but also other things, against the Covid, which have greatly limited the circulation of the flu which has an R with zero, an ability to infect, much lower than Sars-CoV-2. This leaves a large section of the population susceptible among young children, because they have never encountered the flu. In fact, it is among them that a lot is circulating, to then get to the parents. It circulates less among the elderly because they have a smaller social life and because many have been vaccinated ».

How do I defend myself if I get sick?

«You have to stay at home, expect four or five days of high fever, hydrate yourself, resort to paracetamol. Unless complications on which the doctor must decide, antibiotics must be absolutely avoided. A healthy person overcomes the flu, even if it will still be 4-5 heavy days. If anything, we have two problems: the impact on the community, because many people cannot go to work and public and private services stop working; we need to protect the elderly who, on the other hand, can have heavier consequences from the flu. For this reason, vaccination is strongly recommended for those over 65, but it is still free for those over 60″.

Fine, but let’s say I’m getting married in a week or have planned the trip of a lifetime to Polynesia and don’t want to find myself in bed with the flu. How can I do to avoid it? First rule, do I have to stay away from my 2-year-old grandson because he could have gotten infected in kindergarten?

“This seems excessive to me. But if, for various reasons, we really have to avoid catching the flu at all costs, the best thing is to meet the grandson wearing a mask. The same is true if I go to public places.” Should we also wear a mask on the subway or on the bus to avoid the flu? Is Ffp2 needed or is surgery enough? «Basically, the pandemic has taught us how to defend ourselves and even for the flu we are talking about a respiratory virus. It being understood that we are talking about individual choices, not an obligation, if a person, for various reasons, wants to do their best to avoid the flu, when using public transport but also in a crowded closed place they should wear a mask. The Ffp2 is the one that protects it very effectively, while the surgical one protects the others more. It must also be said that the surgical is more comfortable to wear and in any case a level of protection, albeit lower than the Ffp2, also guarantees it to the wearer. Be careful, however, there is another precaution to follow that we have constantly repeated for Covid and which also applies to the flu: wash your hands often, and in any case avoid bringing them to your eyes ».

But should a healthy 30- or 40-year-old get the flu shot?

“It’s a personal choice. We know that the flu vaccine has no significant adverse reactions, we know that on average, every year, depending on the strain and adaptation of the vaccine, it has an efficacy ranging between 50 and 80 percent. Too early to say how well this year’s is working, but I’d say we’re closer to 80 than 50. In summary: going back to the example you gave of the thirty-year-old who has to get married and doesn’t want to postpone the wedding due to the flu , if the future groom gets vaccinated he has a much better chance of reaching his goal. Well, why not?”

Can I get infected with Covid and the flu at the same time?

“Theoretically it is possible, but it is very rare. We should be more concerned about the massive parallel circulation because if we have many people who fall ill with Covid and many who fall ill with the flu, the country stops due to absences from work but hospitals also go haywire ».