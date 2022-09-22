Treatments for Chronic Migraine are currently in a turning point. Finally the approach to this disease evolves.

Pathological migraine is one of the most disabling diseases in the worldand has very high social costs. Until today theapproach was fragmented Luckily things are changing.

Chronic migraine obviously means that painful condition that persists for a long time and actually prevents the subject from carrying out normal daily activities. We think about work or taking care of ourselves or loved ones. The disease, by the way, is also considered “gendered” because it mostly affects women.

Perhaps it is for this reason that unfortunately it has been underestimated for a long time. As with other typically female diseases, see endometriosis or vulvodyniaoften the diagnosis comes late, or does not arrive at all. There is a tendency to give a psychological “judgment” to patients suffering from migraines, postponing the appearance of symptoms to “futile reasons”. And consequently we do not go to the bottom of the causes, and even the prescribed treatments are then wrong.

Migraine is the leading cause of disability in women under the age of 50 involving various aspects of our society. We have also seen the impact these social determinants have in the pandemic

IS what Giorgio Palù states in no uncertain termsPresident ofAifa. And asks the institutions to intervene concretely in the investments for the research of new pharmacological solutions useful to combat this disabling condition. But first of all, the recognition of Chronic Migraine as a social disease is needed.

Today, medicine has understood that every subject needs a personalized therapy. Because cluster headaches or chronic primary headaches are manifestations that arise from multiple factors. It is important to act, as for other diseases, on both the therapeutic and preventive aspects.

Treatments for Chronic Migraine are evolving, here are the news and how innovation can help us

They have passed two years since with the Law 81 of 14 July 2020 chronic primary headache was recognized as social disease. But still the implementing decree of the Ministry of Health is missing. This has effectively stopped the design of approaches and research to improve the health status of people with the disease. Not only, the contemplation of exemption for drugs is also missing for example. Or the regulation of absence from work due to illnessa.

Therefore “only” is missing a firmer political willbecause the words of the President of Aifa make us understand that the possibilities for improvement exist. They are also being evaluated innovative therapeutic forms. Palù in fact states the following.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

“SWe are thinking of developing, as for the administration of intradermal or subcutaneous vaccines, approaches that allow us to release slow-release drugs, such as insulin or monoclonals for migraine prophylaxis. ” Therefore an innovative approach, which allows to intervene with all possible means. Because unfortunately, even today, many people are self-healing or badly cared for.