Trees that need little water: These improve the climate

Summers are getting hotter and a good way to beat the heat is to strategically plant drought tolerant and shade-tolerant trees in your garden or yard. Keep in mind that depending on their size and species, these trees may take a few years to become established, but once their root system is mature they will not need supplemental water unless there is a severe drought. So you’ll forget about watering and relax in the shade, knowing that the canopy overhead and the roots beneath your feet will be strong all season long. Which are the trees that need little water and will bring coolness and greenery to your garden, you will learn in this article!

Trees that need little water – The Burdock Oak

With its strong branches, deep roots and dense, shady crown, burdock oak (Quercus macrocarpa) is the superhero tree your garden has been longing for. It is a large, fast-growing tree species valued for its hardiness to cold and insects, and its ability to thrive in poor soil. Once established, the oak can live for 200 to 300 years.

Oak trees flower in spring, mainly May, and produce mossy, chestnut-like acorns in fall, which are an important food source for squirrels and rabbits. If you are looking for an environmentally friendly tree, look no further than the oak. It provides a home for the birds that nest in it, and butterflies and bees feed on its pollen.

Bladder ash – the tree of the future in the fight against climate change

The bladder ash (Koelreuteria paniculata), also known as the bladder tree, is a picturesque tree that blooms in summer. It impresses with its star-shaped yellow flowers that attract butterflies and bees in warm weather, and when the flowers fall they resemble laburnum and are worthy of a dried flower exhibition.

This hardy, fast-growing species is ideal for urban spaces and open spaces. It not only withstands drought, but also pests, diseases, heat, pollution and strong winds. For this reason, it is now considered the climate winner among the trees.

Plant your bubble tree in a sunny spot near a patio or playground. You can also plant it near the road and use it as a buffer from traffic noise.

Trees that need little water – Zedrach

The cedrach tree (Melia azedarach), also known as paternoster tree, Persian lilac, Chinese elder, is a deciduous, fast-growing tree that reaches a height of between 8 and 15 meters when young. It then grows by more than 30 cm per year. It flowers from March to May in violet, very fragrant inflorescences that are more than 20 cm long.

The only disadvantage of this species is that it has a short lifespan – up to 20 years. Zedrach tree is frost hardy and withstands temperatures down to -15º C. It is also one of the trees that need little water to thrive. The only disadvantage of this species is that it has a short lifespan – up to 20 years.

Ginkgo is also resistant to car exhaust and smog

Would you like to have a tree in your garden whose ancestors met the dinosaurs? Then you need a ginkgo (fan leaf tree), which is among the oldest surviving tree species on the planet. You can imagine how perfectly adaptable the ginkgo is if it has survived from prehistoric times to the present day. With their graceful fan-shaped leaves that turn golden in autumn, ginkgoes make a gorgeous addition to large gardens and wide avenues. These trees are great for urban environments as they are resistant to car exhaust and smog.

Notice: Ginkgos are dioecious (have separate male and female plants). They don’t form true flowers, but the female plants produce plum-sized yellow-orange fruits. However, these fruits have an unpleasant smell, so we recommend that you only plant male ginkgoes. Most ginkgos that you find in stores are male anyway.

How often do you water new trees that need little water

Once established, drought tolerant trees do not require additional water. But as we mentioned at the beginning of this article, young trees need care to develop a strong and deep root system that will ultimately make them drought tolerant. The watering schedule and amount of water depends on the type of tree being planted, but here are some general guidelines for watering newly planted trees.

Time since planting / watering schedule

1-2 weeks: Once a day 3-12 weeks: Every 2-3 days 12 weeks – 2 to 3 years: Once a week depending on rainfall

After the first two weeks, allow the soil to dry out before watering to stimulate deep roots. Check soil moisture by sticking a screwdriver into the soil. If the screwdriver goes in easily, the soil is still wet and you can’t water. If the screwdriver is difficult to insert into the soil, the soil is dry and it is time to water the tree.

After two or three years, most trees are ready to grow well from natural rainfall alone, so you can forget about the hosepipe and enjoy beautiful summer foliage with no water bills.

How Much Water Should Your Tree Receive Per Week? In general, new trees require 40 to 75 liters of water per week, depending on the width of the trunk. The wider the trunk, the more water the tree needs and the longer it takes to become established.

