Tremors, stiffness and slowness of movement: these are some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s | Here are the other events not to be underestimated

Symptoms related to Parkinson’s are not just the ones we all know. Here are some signs we need to pay close attention to

First described by James Parkinson nel 1817, a doctor who later gave it its name, Parkinson’s is, after Alzheimer’s, the most widespread neurodegenerative disease in the world. It is a syndrome that includes multiple symptoms, from muscle stiffness to tremors, which can increase in case of anxiety. Over time, symptoms worsen and include awkward gait, hunched back and balance disturbances, but here are some typical signs of the initial phaseoften overlooked.

At the moment it is very difficult to establish what the causes are related to the onset of Parkinson’s disease. While on the one hand we assume the role of exposure to some toxins such as pesticides, metals and chemicals, it is undeniable to also refer to an incorrect lifestyle, heredity, specific infections or altered gene pressures. Although there is no definitive cure to date, if taken in time and faced positively, the disease can be managed especially in its symptoms: here are the first signs though that should set off the alarm bells.

Parkinson’s, not just tremors: watch out for sleep

Pathology that it affects between 8 and 18 people out of a hundred thousand every year, Parkinson’s presents many typical symptoms, including tremors and fatigue in movement, although well before the onset of these it can send us very specific signals. According to neurologist Rezark of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Young Onset Center, getting it as soon as possible is crucial because, thanks to the drugs available today, it is possible to slow down the course of the disease: when it comes to stiffness and trembling, 40 to 50 percent of the neurons have already been lost dopamine producers.

According to neurologists, one to watch out for is the sleep condition known as RBD, rapid eye movementsDuring REM sleep, deep sleep, people with RBD may scream, kick, or gnash their teeth, as well as attack those sleeping next to them. According to Rezak, 40% of those with RBD may later have Parkinson’s even ten or fifteen years after the onset of these sleep problems. In addition to this syndrome, sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome, i.e. constant tingling, are also related to Parkinson’s disease.

Smell and facial expression problems

Little known symptom and often very first warning of the predisposition to Parkinson’s disease is the loss of smell. According to Rezak, this would also be accompanied by the loss of taste: when the cells that produce dopamine, a chemical messenger that carries signals, die, then both smell and taste are compromised: as we have seen, dopamine and the neurons that produce it are the protagonists of Parkinson’s.

Therefore, if you notice a sudden loss of sense of smell, go to the doctor and tell him all your symptoms, so that he can investigate your situation thoroughly and recommend more specific tests. Likewise, lack of dopamine can stiffen facial musclescausing an expressionless face: the first symptoms are slowness to smile, look into the distance or frown.

Neck pain and changes in voice

Very common symptom in women What they have Parkinson’s is neck pain, reported by many of them as the third most frequent sign after stiffness and trembling. When related to Parkinson’s disease, neck pain persists over time and it does not go away within a few days, as happens in the case of muscle strain or contracture. It looks like a numbness, a tingling sometimes not so insistent or annoying: in case it doesn’t go away, however, it’s good to have a visit.

Similarly, scientists have noted that even the voice of those suffering from Parkinson’s disease tends to change over time. One of the earliest signs is precisely this: in addition to mispronouncing some words, it becomes more difficult to speak clearly precisely because of the stiffening of the facial muscles: it is one of the most distinguishable signs and, for this reason, it is good to point it out to the your friends and relatives in case you notice it.

