Home Health Trend enthusiasts are starting to buy, Nothing’s first mobile phone Phone (1) is popular in Hong Kong | HYPEBEAST
Health

Trend enthusiasts are starting to buy, Nothing’s first mobile phone Phone (1) is popular in Hong Kong | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Trend enthusiasts are starting to buy, Nothing’s first mobile phone Phone (1) is popular in Hong Kong | HYPEBEAST

The cutting-edge technology brand Nothing recently officially released its first mobile phone product, Phone (1). Its stylish appearance immediately attracted the attention of trend lovers, attracting such as Gao and Ivy, members of the singer and girl group COLLAR, MC Zhang Tianli, and fashion stylists. Used by Inggrad Shek, actor and model Adam Pak and others.

Nothing Phone (1) has many selling points. The lighting system called “Glyph Interface” consists of more than 900 LED lights. The unique lighting effects can be used to identify callers, prompt application notifications, display charging status, etc. . Users can also set exclusive ringtones for each contact, and then match the unique Glyph pattern effect. Nothing OS also provides a simple Android interface, without the problems of complicated software, and the operation experience is fast and smooth.

Nothing Phone (1) is available at Lane Crawford, csl. and 1O1O.

See also  What has Bitcoin to do with the uprisings in Kazakhstan and the street clashes

You may also like

Residents wanted again for the regional health system,...

Sony has raised the prices of the PlayStation...

Apocalyptic survival game inspired by The Last of...

Residents wanted again for the regional health system,...

Sony has raised the prices of the PlayStation...

“The Last Survivor Part I” PS5 launch promotional...

it also contrasts with stretching and aerobics

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the review: design that...

Google Play Games beta is open for download...

Fight against the mosquito: the order is taken...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy