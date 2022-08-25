The cutting-edge technology brand Nothing recently officially released its first mobile phone product, Phone (1). Its stylish appearance immediately attracted the attention of trend lovers, attracting such as Gao and Ivy, members of the singer and girl group COLLAR, MC Zhang Tianli, and fashion stylists. Used by Inggrad Shek, actor and model Adam Pak and others.

Nothing Phone (1) has many selling points. The lighting system called “Glyph Interface” consists of more than 900 LED lights. The unique lighting effects can be used to identify callers, prompt application notifications, display charging status, etc. . Users can also set exclusive ringtones for each contact, and then match the unique Glyph pattern effect. Nothing OS also provides a simple Android interface, without the problems of complicated software, and the operation experience is fast and smooth.

Nothing Phone (1) is available at Lane Crawford, csl. and 1O1O.