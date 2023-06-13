Trend hairstyle for younger and older women!

You’re looking for something with a vibrant texture and luscious swing, right? Chances are, the bixie cut will make all your fantasies about having fun with your hair come true. The concept of pairing a bob with a pixie cut isn’t exactly groundbreaking. In the 1990s, pretty much everyone worth their salt wore a bob at some point. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a diversified haircut, you’re definitely not alone with that thought. In addition, the stylistic possibilities are practically unlimited. Read on for information on all aspects of this hairstyle – Bixie Cut 2023 is the trending hairstyle to try whether you are 20 or 60!

What is a bixie cut?

The bixie cut is a mixed term for this type of short haircut as it combines features of both bobs and pixie cuts. The shape of a bixie haircut is short, often around ear length or slightly longer, and has tapered ends to give a cool and modern look.

The hairstyle has many layers that can be blended, choppy, short or long to loosen up the cut and give it that tousled pixie look. It resembles a bob, with the top part and sides being more voluminous while the back part and sides become progressively thinner.

In most cases, bangs are an integral part of the bixie haircut. The addition of bangs or other shorter, face-framing pieces in the front of the cut not only gives it more structure and balance, but also increases the number of styling options you have. Experiment with different bangs lengths to create a look that’s just how you want it.

Because it is so flexible, the bixie cut 2023 is definitely one of the few hairstyles that can make a woman look good regardless of her face shape or the texture of her hair.

For a look that’s reminiscent of the ’90s, you can style your hair big and voluminous, straight and reserved, messy and tousled, or with lots of body and waves.

Shaggy Bixie for younger and older ladies

Because you have such thick hair, don’t you dare to try this new short haircut? Perhaps the Shaggy Bixie is the answer to the problem. The shaggy bixie cut can be adjusted to a variety of hair types and textures. If your hair is on the thick side, adding more layers can help reduce the weight of your hair while adding dimension and volume to thinner hair. The most important thing is to find a hairstylist who knows how to layer the hair according to its natural texture.

This haircut has been designed not to require too much effort. Don’t be too precise when styling your hair.

Bixie Cut 2023 – Short hairstyle with more volume

The short layers of the bixie cut make it easy to create a little more volume on top of the head. The added height appears to elongate the face visually, creating the illusion of a smaller profile, which is particularly appealing to those with a round or square face shape.

To draw attention to the neatly trimmed back and sides, sweep the longer bangs at the front to one side. We love how the hairstyle is balanced by the extra length below the nape of the neck.

Sleek French bixie haircut

The French Bixie combines all aspects that clients and stylists appreciate about the Parisian bob, but is much easier to maintain due to its shorter length. The razor-cut layers frame the face and add volume to the hairstyle overall. The styling of this bixie is meant to convey an air of ease, similar to the aesthetic of French fashion. This ensures that your hair is smooth, shiny and frizz-free, which is often the case with razor cut hairstyles. Choose styling products that moisturize hair without weighing it down, so your hair retains its natural volume and untamed texture.

Upbeat bixie cut for curly hair

The basis of a variety of hairstyles, including these sophisticated and beautiful curls, is a significant amount of thin layers cut into the hair. You can use a curling iron to create spiral curls and then tug at them while they’re still warm.

Bixie Cut 2023 – style long bangs

If you want a short haircut, a pixie bob is almost always a good choice. With this particular hairstyle, you can wear an extra-long fringe.

Asymmetrical pixie bob as a trend in summer 2023

The half bob, half pixie cut is taken to a whole new level here. Hair on one side is cut short on the head to create a pixie shape, while hair on the other side is longer and fuller to create an asymmetrical bob shape. Full bangs tie the two hairstyles into a unified style, and the cool hue adds to the edgy look that is achieved.