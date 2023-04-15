A Bulgarian adhesion to the strike among the employees of Ferrovie dello Stato-Trenitalia. This is what the unions in the sector are claiming at the end of the day of agitation called for today, Friday 14 April. In a joint statement, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Orsa Ferrovie and Fast Confsal Sindacati speak of “very high participation, on average 80% among train crews, operators in the control rooms, office workers and ticket offices with peaks up to 100% in some maintenance shops». While in full compliance with the law, protecting the circulation of guaranteed trains, the unions recall, the strike was intended to bring attention back to the need for “an adequate recruitment plan, better scheduling of work shifts and the adoption of targeted actions to combat the phenomenon of assaults on personnel. The very high participation in today’s strike – conclude the trade unions – «demonstrates, should it still be needed, the legitimacy of the dispute and requires the start of an urgent confrontation».

Trips canceled and inconvenience

Numerous inconveniences for travelers due to the strike. In the direction of Rome, in the evening, high-speed trains were up to 220 minutes late. According to Ferrovie dello Stato, the strike and agitation led to the cancellation of around 4 journeys out of 10 on long-distance trains (Frecce and Intercity) and around two out of three regional trains. The information activity of the Group, claims FS, has made it possible to “limit the inconvenience” of passengers.

