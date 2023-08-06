Trentino Alto Adige, the snow is back on the Marmolada » ILMETEO.it

Live Report Weather (VIDEO): Trentino Alto Adige, the snow is back on the Marmolada

Article dated 6/08/2023 at 6:30 by Marco Castelli Meteorologist

The transit of Cyclone Circe on Friday 4 August brought not only rain, strong winds and hail but also snow in the heart of summer. The Marmolada in Trentino Alto Adige has been whitewashed, but the white lady has descended to very relatively low altitudes for the season, around 2500m. The same situation also occurred on the reliefs of the Val d’Aosta and Piedmont. The VIDEO above.

