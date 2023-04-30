Trentino, the M62 bear found dead: it was on the black list of killings because it was “too confident”

He was blacklisted of the cullings because considered too “confident”. Evil’bear M62 he’s already dead. His carcass it was discovered by a group of hikers in an inaccessible area between Lake Molveno and San Lorenzo Dorsino. The animal appeared to be in a state of decomposition: its identity was confirmed by the ear tags. The cause of death will be established by the Venetian experimental zooprophylactic institute, to which the specimen will be delivered. The recovery was taken care of by Trentino forestry corps.

After the fatal assault that claimed the life of the 26 year old from Trentino Andrea Papithe president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugattiissued the order to tear down Jj4, the responsible bear. In the meantime, what has been defined as a “substantial green light” by theIspra for the removal of the other specimens considered dangerousMeaning what Mj5 (who recently assaulted a man in Val di Rabbi) e M62. The latter, according to the Province, had to be demolished because he was guilty of having shown attitudes over time too confident towards man.

According to available data, the male M62about 4 years old, has never attacked anyone, but over the years he has been the protagonist of several episodes that have made him end up in the category of plantigrades “problematic”. This specimen, however, is part of the same litter of M57 (captured in 2020 after attacking a carabiniere ad Go there) e di F43, the female died in September 2022 due to an incorrect dose of anesthetic during the capture phases for the replacement of the radio collar as told by IlDolomiti.it. All these specimens have in common an spiqued confidence in humans: it could probably have been their mother who transmitted this character to them, Kj1 (the oldest bear of the Trentino) which has caused several damages in the past. In June 2018 she, accompanied by the puppies, had even chased a person near the town of Villa Banal in External judges.

For its part too M62whose carcass was found today, had demonstrated in July 2020 far too familiar with a fungi who had gone to the locality Cialanain the municipality of City of Anaunia: the plantigrade had approached the man twice but then went to rest at a distance of about twenty metres, allowing the man to take refuge on a stump. The dog unit with bear dogs had also intervened on the spot. But the specimen hadn’t stopped causing trouble: a few months after the close encounter with the mushroom grower, it had been hit by a car along the state road 43 in Dres, on the outskirts of Cles, fortunately without suffering serious consequences. He was later caught feeding from organic waste bins at Folgaridaand towards the end of the year he had preyed on two calves inside the stalls near a stable in the town of Flavones.

All the ups and downs of M62 led to its inevitable radio collaring, occurred in 2021, after that, among other things, the bear had also adopted the habit of wandering around some towns on thePaganella plateau, always demonstrating great tranquility towards the human presence. In November of 2021 M62 he had followed the trail of the dragging of a deer shot down by four hunters in the municipality of count, up to a minimum distance of 15 meters from people. The interaction had lasted for a long time, about ten minutes, during which the bear had shown “extreme acceptance of the close presence of the four hunters, despite their attempts to keep him away”.

Anyone who has known the “wanted” M62 up close is certainly the former forester Albert Stofella: “M62 was the last catch made before retiring, over the years I have seen many bears”. In fact, Stofella ended his service with the forestry precisely with the capture of the specimen, to then retire to her farm in Spormaggiore where he is now a sheep breeder. But M62 he must be nostalgic, given that he has returned to visit his kidnapper: “Last year he took away a sheep I kept in the barn, the only thing is that being radio-collared they could have warned me in advance of his presence”. There forest ranger he has great respect for these large carnivores, even if he remains well aware of their potential danger: “He must have passed by other times, later I saw him again but after taking the necessary precautions he was no longer able to enter the barn. For the rest – he concludes Stofellareferring to the story that is raging these days and which has also seen the blacklist M62 – each animal has its own character but I leave the technical and scientific evaluations to those who are more qualified than me.”