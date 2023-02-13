TRENTO. A single family doctor in Trentino, during 2022, had 23,692 contacts with patients.

That is, just under two thousand a month, over 100 a day.

Again: he made an average of 4,848 outpatient visits (that is, excluding only Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, twenty a day), he carried out 1,361 vaccinations between Covid and flu shots and sent almost 25,000 prescriptions and referrals.

Numbers that demonstrate important work rhythms: the Italian federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) has collected the data in some mega posters, one of which is displayed in front of the headquarters of the health authority.

