Trentino, the vets against JJ4’s euthanasia. And meanwhile Fugatti signs the decree for the killing of the MJ5 bear

After the appeals of the animal rights activists, the veterinarians of Trentino also take sides against the killing of the bear Jj4: “The professional colleagues involved in various capacities, and registered with the Order of the province of Trento, are urged not to take any initiative that may cause the subject’s death by euthanasia, unless previously agreed with this Order”. The Order of Veterinarians of the Autonomous Province writes it in a note regarding the killing of the animal that fatally attacked the runner Andrea Papiprovided for by an ordinance – now suspended by the Trento TAR – from the governor Maurizio Fugatti.

In the document of the Order of Veterinarians, on the other hand, it is specified that, “for the protection and guarantee of the professional figures of the category of veterinary doctors of the province, and contrary to what was implied during the conference by President Fugatti, there was no comparison neither with this Order nor with other veterinary professionals delegated on the matter, and therefore there can be no agreement on the opinion expressed by the governor”.

The Order goes on to underline that “the state of health of specimen Jj4 does not justify urgent euthanasia, as proposed at the conference, but requires an overall analysis of the management of the bears present in the provincial territory. They are not detected at the moment dangers to the population as Jj4 is captured and kept. The bear is a protected species protected by state law”.

And then, in the evening, the president signs the decree ordering the removal, by killing, of MJ5, the bear held responsible for the attack on a man which took place on 5 March in the Rabbi valley. The decree provides for the genetic identification of the specimen, through preliminary capture. The assignment is conferred to the Provincial Forestry Corps, with the collaboration within the scope of competence of the Provincial Company for health services. The provision – we learn – retraces what happened on the morning of last March 5, when a man was attacked by a bear in the Mandriole area, at the exit of the Val di Rabbi, in the Municipality of Malè. Subsequent genetic analyzes confirmed that the genotype identified by the DNA obtained corresponded to that of MJ5. For Ispra – reads the decree – the removal by felling of MJ5 is consistent with the Pacobace (Interregional action plan for the conservation of the brown bear in the central-eastern Alps).