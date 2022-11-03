A targeted and on-demand gene therapy against epilepsy, capable of coming into action only where and when it is needed, calming the crazed nerve cells. It is the idea developed by a team of researchers from University College London, including Italian Gabriele Lignani, associate professor at the British university. Successfully tested in mice used as a model of epilepsy for now, in the future, researchers venture on Sciencethe same principle could also be applied to treat other diseases, from Parkinson’s to schizophrenia.

Gene therapy for resistant forms

Gene therapy for epilepsy today does not aim to become the treatment for the disease: in most patients the drugs work, but in fact a share of these – an estimated one third – is resistant to treatments. But the path of surgery or brain stimulation as alternatives is not feasible for everyone. Another option on the horizon could be gene therapy, an advanced therapy that traditionally aims to correct the genetic defects underlying a disease by providing the correct gene instructions. In this case, however, the logic is a little different: gene therapy against epilepsy could work by modulating the excitability of neurons, bringing inside them something (a piece of DNA and therefore the relative protein produced) capable of modifying the behavior of the cell, in detail “calming it”, explain the researchers.

Targeted and on-demand therapy

The idea of ​​the Lignani team, coordinator of the study, was to find a way to do it selectively, that is, by hitting only the cells affected by the abnormal neuronal activity, saving the others. “The most innovative feature of our study is the possibility of targeting gene therapy to the neurons to be treated, only to those who need it and only when they need it,” he explains to Salute. An approach made possible by the particular dynamics that regulate the expression of the gene used in their study, continues Lignani: “Our gene therapy is made up of two parts: a promoter, that is a region that regulates gene expression and which is activated when there is too much neuronal activity, and a gene regulated by it that codes for a potassium channel and that decreases the activity of neurons ”. In this way, gene therapy – conveyed through a virus made harmless directly to the brain, in the areas affected by the seizures, with a very thin needle – comes into action only in the neurons affected by the activity anomalies and only when these anomalies occur. Tested on human neurons and mice, this approach is able to reduce up to 80% of spontaneous seizures, also helping to prevent them by reducing the activity of the affected neurons before the actual seizures occur, explains Lignani. “The safety tests conducted so far have shown no criticality, and behavioral and cognitive tests have not shown alterations in the mice.” Even the use of the viral vector, already used in other clinical trials for neurological diseases, recalls the researcher, does not appear problematic.

Future prospects

The next steps will now be the extension of the studies also on animal models other than mice, continuing with the tests for safety, toxicity and efficacy. The hope, Lignani confides, is to start a clinical trial in the next five years, and not only: “Epilepsy is not the only pathology in which we could apply this gene therapy approach: by changing the promoters and genes used, we can imagine to adapt it to be tested in all those pathologies, such as Parkinson’s, schizophrenia or migraine, in which episodes occur with an increase in the activity of some cells in the brain ”.