Triathlon: A swimmer suddenly gets out of breath

An athlete suddenly gets bad breath during a triathlon. A specialist discovers a rare cause that can be dangerous for swimmers. Recorded by Astrid Viciano

The competition had just started. The athlete, 45, stepped into the cool water near the Chesapeake Bay, a huge estuary on the east coast of the United States. For an hour or so she would swim, then bike, then run. She had been competing in triathlons for a decade, but this time everything would be different.