The trichinellosis o trichinosis is an intestinal infection caused by a parasite, called trichinella. At first this don’t give it is localized in the intestine to deposit the larvae, which however then move into the muscles. Trichinella infections require drug therapy, which should start as soon as possible. So it is a zoonosis. This is how we define diseases that have animal-to-human transmission as their cause. They are usually bacteria, parasites, fungi, but also viruses. There trichinella can infect mammals, reptiles and birds. Among the animals the most affected are pigs, wild boars, but also dogs and cats.

How does trichinellosis get infected?

Contagion in humans occurs exclusively via food, through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat that contains the larvae of the parasite. Usually it is pork or wild boar. There has never been direct person-to-person transmission. Usually the incubation lasts from one to two weeks, but in rare cases it can be as long as five days up to a maximum of 45.

What are the symptoms?

As is often the case with infections affecting the intestines, the symptoms vary greatly depending on the person affected. In some it can have mild or moderate symptoms, in others it can even lead to death. The main symptom is usually the diarrheawhich is found in 4 out of 10 infected. Then there are:

muscle aches,

weakness,

sweating,

edema of the upper eyelids,

photophobia,

fever.

Prevention of trichinellosis

Following some sanitation measures is the best way not to risk being infected with trichinella. When we eat meat, we must be careful that it is well cooked. To inactivate any larvae that may be present, it is sufficient to cook the meat for at least one minute at a temperature of 65 degrees centigrade. The color of the meat should change from pink to brown.

Beware of do-it-yourself slaughter

Game and pigs slaughtered at home must be examined by a veterinarian to determine the presence of parasite larvae in the meat. If you can’t verify that the meat has been subjected to trichinoscopic examination, it is advisable to freeze it for at least 1 month at -15°C: prolonged freezing, in fact, kills the larvae. If we slaughter meat at home, we need to clean the tools well. It should be remembered that salting, drying, smoking and microwaving meat do not kill the parasite.

When raising pigs, it is important to prevent them from eating the raw meat of animals, even rats, which could contain the parasite.

What is the therapy?

As we said at the beginning, therapy should be started as soon as possible. In mild or moderate cases, drugs are used to control symptoms. For the most important forms, you should use a antifungal o pesticide as the thiabendazole. This drug may be effective in eliminating adult Trichinella parasites from the gastrointestinal tract of humans. Some doctors prescribealbendazolo, another antiparasitic drug. For the more resistant forms, the is generally used mebendazolo.

