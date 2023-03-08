Trichinosis is what can be effectively defined as the new pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the confirmed cases in Italy.

According to what emerges from the latest news, trichinosis is what can be defined as the new pandemic since there are numerous confirmed cases. In particular, it is a parasite that when transmitted to humans can cause even very serious health problems.

Below we reveal all the details in this regard in order to understand what are the methods of transmission of the parasite in question and above all what are the risks that those who come into contact with it run. This is particularly useful information that not everyone is aware of, ending up exposing themselves to the danger of contracting the parasite.

Trichinosis: what you need to know about the new pandemic

As already mentioned, the symptoms caused by trichinosis are quite serious. Specifically, the most common are general weakness, muscle pain, fever, sweating and edema in the eyelids. Clearly it is a particularly annoying symptomatology that requires the intervention of an expert figure. In addition to this, it is important to know how the disease is transmitted in order to prevent any danger.

First of all, it must be said that the contagion occurs only and only by food. In particular, the risk is high when raw or undercooked meat is consumed. Consequently, the first step is to proceed with a correct cooking of the same which must take place at no less than 65 degrees.

Cases of trichinosis ascertained in Italy

In the province of Foggia, five cases of trichinosis in humans have been ascertained. At the moment, it seems that the transmission occurred after eating wild boar meat. Not to mention that the confirmed cases must be added to five other suspected cases. In any case, the health conditions of this group of people are currently good and therefore they would not risk particularly serious consequences. The ten people in particular are following drug therapy at home and are under close observation.

In the light of the facts, however, the investigations by the ASL have started in order to understand what the origin of the parasite was. Beyond this, however, the advice is to always be very careful when eating meat. In fact, it must always be cooked to perfection, avoiding consuming it when it is still undercooked. In this way it will be possible to prevent contagion with the aforementioned parasite which, as we have seen, can cause health problems that must be adequately treated by expert personnel.

