Tricks of the operators: How to recognize bad ice cream in the ice cream parlor immediately

With rising temperatures, many people are looking for a sweet way to cool down. Many ice cream parlors offer all varieties and often at reasonable prices. But it’s easy to tell whether the ice cream in the café around the corner is really good.

A visit to the ice cream parlor is part of summer for many. According to a recent survey, Germans prefer to lick the classic vanilla ice cream. This is followed by hazelnut, stracciatella, chocolate and strawberry.

This is how you can tell whether the ice cream parlor or café offers good quality

Basically, the quality of ice cream is difficult to recognize at first glance. However, according to Ökotest, a large selection of tall, colorful ice towers in the showcases can be an indication of inferior ice cream.

If many different types of ice cream are offered in bright, bright colors, this can indicate the use of industrially produced ice cream ingredients and additives such as colorings and artificial flavors.

If the ice also artfully piles up, this could be an indication for the use of emulsifiers. These ensure that the ice cream ingredients mix well. However, the emulsifier polysorbate 80, for example, which is often found in ice cream, is suspected of promoting intestinal inflammation, among other things.

How does the company deal with the scoops for the balls?

In general, you should also pay attention to sufficient hygiene. Ice cream scoops that are only briefly immersed in water for cleaning, for example, as well as dirty aprons or ice cream containers can promote the spread of germs.

You can often recognize artisan ice cream parlors by a smaller selection of ice cream flavors in natural colors and made with fresh ingredients such as milk, sugar, cream, fruit and spices. The best way to be sure of how the ice cream is actually made is to check directly with the ice cream shop.

Don’t always rely on “homemade” and “home-made”

The notes “homemade” or “from our own production” do not necessarily mean good ice cream quality, but only mean that the ice cream was made on site – whether it is made from fresh ingredients or ready-made powder and additives is irrelevant here. You can learn more about this in the video above.

