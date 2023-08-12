Tried a new vaccine against malaria: seems to be safe and it appears to stimulate an immune response in African newborns, one of the most vulnerable groups to the serious disease. There is currently only one malaria vaccine, called “RTS,S”, approved by the World Health Organization, which offers partial protection against the disease.

However, in results from the Phase Ib study conducted in Tanzania and published Aug. 11 in the journal Med, the researchers found that targeting the RH5 protein — which the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum uses to invade red blood cells — it can generate a promising immune response that is particularly evident in newborns.

“Sporezoite vaccines like RTS,S need to be 100% effective at stopping the parasite from invading the liver to prevent disease,” says senior author Angela Minassian, a clinical scientist at the University of Oxford. “Even if just one parasite escapes, it will then multiply in the liver, leak out into the bloodstream and infect red blood cells, where the parasites will then grow exponentially. Having a blood phase vaccine like RH5 available gives you a second line of defense once the parasite has entered the bloodstream, allowing for a second chance to stop malaria before it causes disease.”

The researchers conducted it studio of the vaccine in Bagamoyo, in Tanzania, where the average prevalence of malaria in the population is 13%. Sixty-three participants aged 6 months to 35 years were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive either the experimental malaria vaccine called “ChAd63-MVA RH5” or a control vaccine against rabies.

A secondary finding of the study was whether the vaccine would stimulate an immune response. The researchers found that the participants who received the malaria vaccine developed antibodies to RH5 in their blood during follow-up. In the laboratory, these antibodies have been able to inhibit the growth of the malaria parasite at high levels associated with protection from the disease.

“These data justify progress toward Phase IIb field efficacy studies to determine whether levels of parasite growth inhibition of this magnitude can ultimately protect against clinical malaria,” say the authors. The authors note the strongest immune responses in infants under 11 months, followed by children aged 1 to 6 years, then adults.

