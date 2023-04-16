Tried unsuccessfully to reconnect, no violence

With a story on Instagram, the former GF Vip competitor Davide Donadei explained that he had tried to get closer to his ex Chiara Rabbi, but that he had failed: “I had hoped for something. There was no violence against anyone. At the moment I will let myself go to the pain ”.

Since the end of Big Brother Vip, Davide Donadei he tried to get closer at the ex-girlfriend Chiara Rabbi. In a story posted on Instagram, the restaurateur and former reality show contestant explained that he had made an unsuccessful attempt at reconciliation: “I had hoped for something but I realized that sometimes a warrior must know how to give up”.

The outburst of Davide Donadei

With a long story on Instagram, Davide Donadei explained that he was unable to mend relations with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Rabbi, who had told Fanpage.it that she to have been cheated on. “SI’m very disappointed, I put all my heart once again”, we read in the first lines of the outburst on social media. The former GF Vip competitor thought that there could be a flashback between them, but this did not happen, although they have been spotted together in recent times:

During this period I made some reflections on my choices and tried, unsuccessfully, to get closer to my ex partner. However, this period has brought about significant changes, especially in her. I had hoped for something but I realized that sometimes a warrior has to know how to give up. At the moment, I’ll probably indulge in pain and sadness, but I plan to come back with explanations in the future

Donadei then specified that “there was no violence against anyone”if not “on myself tonight”but without going into details. The latest Instagram stories portray him in a club in Milan.

See also Pancreatic cancer: modifying the microenvironment to make immunotherapy work Davide Donadei on Chiara Rabbi: “Too jealous. I didn’t love her, she couldn’t be the mother of my children”

What Davide Donadei discovered about Chiara Rabbi after the GF Vip

After leaving the GF Vip, Davide Donadei learned what his ex-girlfriend Chiara Rabbi said about him: interviewed by Fanpage.it, he had declared that he had been betrayed. However, the former competitor immediately denied this version, in the pages of Novella 2000: