Raised a case of Dengue: it is a citizen, domiciled in Bazzano, who went to the hospital in the presence of symptoms and whose subsequent investigations confirmed the infection.

To protect public health, recommends the municipality of Valsamoggia, a disinfestation of the public areas of part of via Carnevali, via Stella, Via Montebudello, via del Bucco, via Ugo la Malfa is planned in the next few hours.

The intervention will take place for three consecutive nights: Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September from 3.00 to 7.00 in the morning.

“Furthermore, starting from 7.45 am on Friday 23 September (and until the end of the works) the company Sireb sas will take care of the interventions in the private areas, courtyards and gardens: it will be essential to guarantee access to the operators of the Sireb company, limited only to the areas external “warns the municipal administration.

For health information, please contact the following telephone number 800 033 033.

Other important information

• BEFORE treatment: collect vegetables and fruit from the gardens or protect the plants with plastic sheets in an airtight way, protect shelters and furnishings (bowls, drinking troughs, etc.) of pets with plastic sheets.

• DURING the treatment: stay indoors with windows and doors well closed and suspend the operation of air exchange systems; keep pets indoors.

• AFTER the treatment it is advisable to: wait 15 days before consuming fruit and vegetables that have been sprayed with insecticidal products, wash them thoroughly and peel the fruit before use; wash furniture, furnishings and toys for children left outside that have been exposed to the treatment with disposable gloves. In case of accidental contact with the insecticide product, wash the affected part abundantly with soap and water.

Immediately it is good to empty any stagnant water that may be present in your balconies, terraces or windowsills.

Dengue, what is it

As Ausl Bologna explains, it is a disease typical of tropical areas that is transmitted to humans through the bite of Aedes mosquitoes including the tiger mosquito. It is not present in Italy but can be imported by travelers returning from tropical areas.

Dengue is caused by viruses belonging to the flavivirus genus. The main vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, although cases transmitted by Aedes albopictus have been recorded.

The disease manifests itself with symptoms similar to Chikungunya but can cause even serious bleeding complications.

Dengue is particularly widespread during and after the rainy season in the tropical and subtropical areas of Africa, Southeast Asia and China, India, the Middle East, Latin and Central America, Australia and various parts of the Pacific.

In Italy up to 2020 there had never been any cases of transmission of this disease, which was however sometimes diagnosed in people returning from endemic areas or in which epidemics are in progress.

In the summer of 2020, on the other hand, in full Covid-19 emergency, Veneto found itself facing an autochthonous cluster of Dengue which occurred in the Vicenza area. In total, 11 autochthonous cases were reported.

During 2021, the surveillance system reported 11 confirmed cases of Dengue (all associated with travel abroad, with a median age of 34, 90% male and no deaths).

In the territory of the Local Health Authority of Bologna, in the period between 2008 and 2021, 66 cases of Dengue were notified, all imported, with a peak of 13 cases in 2013.