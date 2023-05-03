triggers the ‘Code Red’ on some areas; the details

Civil Protection Weather Alert

The perturbation affecting Italy is bringing scattered rainfall over most of the national territory. The low pressure area in the next hours it will cause widespread and persistent rainfall over Emilia-Romagna and, more intermittently, but with showers or thunderstorms, over most of the southern regions, especially over Calabria and eastern Sicily.

For this, the Civil protection has decided to branch out red weather alert due to hydraulic risk on an area of ​​the‘Emilia Romagna. In the same region there is aorange alert for hydrogeological risk and of the same color is the alert issued in Sicily due to thunderstorm risk. Then there are several regions with yellow weather alert: Calabria, some areas of Emilia Romagna and Sicily, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Marche, Molise, Tuscany and Lombardy.

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a severe weather warning. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides, Precipitation: – from scattered to widespread, in the early hours of the day and then rapidly depleting, over central-eastern Emilia-Romagna, south-eastern Lombardy, lower Veneto and northern sectors of Tuscany, with low cumulative quantities; – scattered, even with showers or thunderstorms, over the southern and Ionian sectors of Calabria, southern Basilicata and the Tyrrhenian side of central-eastern Sicily, with generally moderate cumulative quantities; – from isolated to scattered, also with showers or thunderstorms, in the remaining sectors of Sicily, Calabria and Basilicata and in southern Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, eastern sectors of Campania, and during the afternoon cycle in Lazio, with the exception of north-eastern sector of the region, and on the eastern and south-western sectors of Sardinia, with generally low cumulative quantities. RED ALERT in Emilia Romagna: “Valid from 12:00 on 02 May 2023 until 00:00 on 04 May 2023

On Tuesday 2 May, widespread rainfall will continue to persist in the central-eastern sector until the first part of Wednesday 3 May, while it will be gradually decreasing and depleting in the western sector. There are ongoing increases in water levels in watercourses with threshold 2 exceeded and, locally, threshold 3 in the central-eastern sector and threshold 1 in the central-western sector; threshold 3 is expected to be reached and exceeded in the main tributaries of the Reno river. Widespread landslides and runoff phenomena could be generated along the slopes. Red alert Emilia Romagna

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.