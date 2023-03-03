New courses from May 2023 at the Tripada Academy Wuppertal

Tripada Academy for Health and Yoga in Wuppertal

Rehabilitation sport is basically a sensible measure to provide targeted support for people with acute or chronic health conditions, especially in the orthopedic area. This is also possible for children between the ages of 4 and 14.

The rehabilitation sport for children is an important type of care to give the children positive experiences in sports and to strengthen their psychomotor skills. Due to physical development disorders, some children cannot cope with the pressure to perform in a sports club. Here, rehabilitation sport for children is an ideal alternative to promote and improve the motor and coordination skills of the children in a playful way.

Rehab sports for children can also be prescribed by the pediatrician or orthopedic surgeon and will be covered 100% in the event of approval by the health insurance companies. This can be useful for various problems, such as:

– orthopedic and motor impairments

– rheumatic diseases

– Physical inactivity and obesity

– Coordination and concentration disorders (such as ADHD)

In the Tripada Academy for Health and Yoga in Wuppertal From the beginning of May 2023, new courses for children’s rehabilitation sports will be offered in the field of orthopedics. A distinction is made between 2 groups according to age, from 4 – 8 years and 9 – 13 years.

If you have a prescription for rehabilitation sport for your child, you can already register for a place here on 0202/9798540 or by email to [email protected]

